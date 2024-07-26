DNA Double Helix - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
DNA Double Helix Concept 1
We can say that the researchers of Franklin, Watson, and Crick are credited with helping describe the structure of DNA. Here, we describe DNA as being a double helix with 2 antiparallel strands of nucleotides. Now when we say antiparallel, we mean that the 2 strands run parallel to each other but with opposite directions. And we're gonna say that the double helix represents a twisted ladder where our phosphate sugar backbone are on the sides and the bases are on the inside. If we take a look here at this image, we have here in yellow highlighted in yellow, a phosphate group, a pentose ring, and a nitrogenous base. Remember, these three components represent a nucleotide. Now we know that these three components are the main things that contribute to the structure of a nucleotide. Remember, the phosphate itself isn't directly attached to the pentose sugar ring. It's attached to the 5 prime carbon and that 5 prime carbon is connected to carbon number 4 of the Pentos ring. Here we're going to say that stringing a bunch of nucleotides together through phosphodiester bonds represents the primary structure of our nucleotides. So, we have a primary structure here. We can say here that it runs from the 5 prime end down to the 3 prime end, but we said it runs anti parallel to the other one. So for the bases to be complementary for each other, this 3 prime end would sync up with the 5 prime end of this other primary structure. This 5 prime end would link up with the 3 prime end of this primary structure. We have in the middle the nitrogenous bases forming hydrogen bonds with each other or h bonds. So here we have our primary structures primary structures running anti parallel to each other, connected through hydrogen bonds. We say here that our sugar phosphate backbones are these blue parts, and, again, our bases are on the interior. This is how we're able to transition from our anti parallel DNA strands to our DNA ladder. Well, remember, this DNA ladder bird really represents a twisted ladder. So the way we do this is we would rotate the top part to the left, and then this bottom part to the right. Twisting it that way, doing that gives us our DNA double helix. So we can see that it resembles the ladder that we had but it's twisted. Alright. So this is the structure that Franklin, Watson and Crick helped us to discover. Right? So just remember, when we're talking about DNA, it's basically adding together everything we've learned thus far. What is a nucleotide? What are phosphodiester linkages? What is a primary structure? How do our bases pair with one another in a complementary fashion by utilizing this anti parallel designation DNA has. Remember, this helps to create the ladder which really is a twisted ladder to give us our DNA double helix. So just remember these key facts when it comes to the DNA double helix.
DNA Double Helix Example 1
Here in this example, it says, predict the sequence of bases in the DNA structure that is complementary to the DNA structure or strand shown below. Remember, we're running anti parallel. This top strand, this is the 5 prime end and this is the 3 prime end. Anti Parallel means the other strand runs parallel to it but in the opposite direction. So this 3 Prime end will link up with this 5 Prime end. This 5 prime end would be next to this 3 prime end. Now, we just have to remember our base pairings. Remember, this is DNA so a links up with t, and g links up with c. So here we have c, so this would have to be g. This is g, so this would have to be c. We have 3 a, so this would be t, t, and t. Here we have a c, so this would be a g again. T here would be a. C and c would be g and g. T would be with a, and a would be with t. Remember, we have hydrogen bonds in between them. Remember, these make 3 hydrogen bonds. A and t only make 2. And then these make 3 again. 3 100 demands. 2, 3332, and 2. So this is how we'd show the sequence of bases. It didn't ask for us to do hydrogen bonds. I decided to add those. But just remember, this is what we mean when we're talking about antiparallel when it comes to our 2 DNA strands and how the bases, they form complementary base pairings with one another. A bonds with t, g bonds with c.
Which of the following statements is false?
A
The nitrogenous bases extend inward within the double helix.
B
The two polynucleotide strands in the DNA double helix are identical to one another.
C
Hydrogen bonding occurs between the two polynucleotide strands within DNA.
D
The complementary strand of DNA segment of 5’ GCATTCAT 3’ would be 3’ CGTAAGTA 5’.
E
Phosphate groups and sugars form the backbone of the DNA double helix.
DNA Double Helix Concept 2
Hey, everyone. So in this video, we take a more detailed look at the DNA double helix. Now here we're going to say the DNA double helix has a width of 20 angstroms. Remember an angstrom is capital a with that little not over it. And we're gonna say typically, we're gonna have 10 base pairs per turn, and within a full turn, a length of approximately 34 angstroms. So we took a look here. We would say that the width of this d n o DNA double helix is 20 angstroms. So that's this distance to this distance. We said that the full length of a turn, which is composed of 10 base pairs, So 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 910. That's a full turn. Its length is 34 ang strokes. Now this full turn is made up of 2 types of grooves. We're gonna say the helical shape of DNA creates 2 grooves that are present on the exterior of its two strands. We have first our major groove. This is the wider and steeper groove of the DNA double helix, and then we have our minor groove. This is gonna be the last wide and more shallow groove. If we take a look here, look how deep this groove is. That is our major groove. And here, this one is not as deep so this is our minor groove. We're gonna say, taking a look at both the major and minor grooves within a given turn adds up to this 34. But how much of it is composed of major groove and how much of it is composed of minor groove? Well, the major groove is about 22 angstroms in terms of length, and then the remainder which is about 12 angstroms belongs to the minor group. Now here we're gonna say say proteins can bind to these grooves in order to regulate RNA transcription and DNA replication. So when we're talking about proteins binding to DNA, if we're talking about medications that deal with affecting our DNA, they're typically binding to these grooves, the major and minor grooves, and affecting them, and then eliciting of different type of response, within our genetic makeup. So just remember that when we're talking about a more detailed look at DNA, we have to take into consideration the width of the DNA double helix. We have to take a look at its length. And remember, in a given turn, which is made up of, on average, 10 base pairs, we're gonna have an overall length composed of this major and minor groove.
DNA Double Helix Example 2
Clinical trials include the use of DNA-binding drugs that facilitate the breaking of double-stranded DNA in their function. A hypothetical drug used in the treatment of leukemia requires interaction with the grooves of DNA. If the minor groove is A–T rich and the major groove is G–C rich, which of the following statements can be true?
A
The drug would more readily bind to the minor groove of DNA.
B
The drug would more readily bind to the major groove of DNA.
C
The drug would equally bind to the minor and major grooves of DNA.
D
Not enough information is given.
One turn of a DNA sequence is comprised of 30% guanine (G). Calculate the approximate number of hydrogens bonds likely to be found within this DNA sequence.
A
15
B
26
C
38
D
24
One turn of a DNA sequence is comprised of 15% adenine (A). If the bonding energies of A–T and G–C are 24 kJ/mol and 18 kJ/mol respectively, calculate the approximate total bonding energy in this one turn.