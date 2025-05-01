What is the first rule for drawing atomic orbitals in a conjugated molecule? The number of atomic orbitals equals the number of conjugated atoms in the molecule.

How do you determine if an atom in a molecule is conjugated? An atom is conjugated if it has a nonbonding orbital, such as a lone pair, radical, or pi bond.

How many atomic orbitals should you draw for a molecule with three conjugated atoms? You should draw three atomic orbitals, one for each conjugated atom.

What type of orbitals do not count as conjugated atoms? Orbitals that are only attached to atoms and do not have nonbonding electrons do not count as conjugated.

How many electrons do empty orbitals and carbocations contribute to the pi system? Empty orbitals and carbocations contribute 0 electrons.

How many electrons does a pi bond contribute to the pi system? A pi bond contributes 1 electron.