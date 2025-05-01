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Atomic Orbital A region around a single atom where electrons are likely to be found, serving as the starting point for constructing molecular orbitals. Molecular Orbital A region formed by combining atomic orbitals, where electrons are shared across multiple atoms, each with a distinct energy level. Energy Level A quantized state indicating the relative energy of an orbital, with higher levels corresponding to more nodes and phase changes. Phase A property of an orbital describing the sign or direction of its wave function, which can remain constant or alternate with energy. Node A point or plane within an orbital where the probability of finding an electron is zero, increasing in number with higher energy orbitals. Sine Wave A mathematical curve used to distribute nodes symmetrically across molecular orbitals, especially in complex arrangements. Electron Configuration The arrangement of electrons in molecular orbitals, determined by specific principles to ensure proper filling order. Aufbau Principle A rule stating that electrons occupy the lowest available energy orbitals before filling higher ones in a molecule. Pauli Exclusion Principle A rule limiting each orbital to a maximum of two electrons, each with opposite spins, ensuring unique quantum states. Hund's Rule A guideline requiring electrons to fill degenerate orbitals singly and symmetrically before pairing up. Degenerate Orbital An orbital sharing the same energy as others, requiring special filling rules to maintain symmetry. Symmetry A spatial property ensuring nodes and electrons are distributed as evenly as possible within molecular orbitals. Orbital Elimination The process of removing an orbital intersected by a node, as electrons cannot occupy that region.
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Drawing Molecular Orbitals
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