Atomic Orbital A region around a single atom where electrons are likely to be found, serving as the starting point for constructing molecular orbitals.

Molecular Orbital A region formed by combining atomic orbitals, where electrons are shared across multiple atoms, each with a distinct energy level.

Energy Level A quantized state indicating the relative energy of an orbital, with higher levels corresponding to more nodes and phase changes.

Phase A property of an orbital describing the sign or direction of its wave function, which can remain constant or alternate with energy.

Node A point or plane within an orbital where the probability of finding an electron is zero, increasing in number with higher energy orbitals.

Sine Wave A mathematical curve used to distribute nodes symmetrically across molecular orbitals, especially in complex arrangements.