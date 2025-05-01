Back
What does Rule 1 state about the number of molecular orbitals compared to atomic orbitals? The number of molecular orbitals should equal the number of atomic orbitals. According to Rule 2, what should be true about one of the molecular orbitals as energy increases? One molecular orbital should never change phases as energy increases. What does Rule 3 say about the highest energy molecular orbital? The highest energy molecular orbital must always change phases with each increase in energy level. How does the number of nodes change in molecular orbitals according to Rule 4? The number of nodes starts at zero and increases by one with each higher energy level. What is the guideline for node placement in Rule 5? Nodes should be spaced as symmetrically as possible within the molecular orbital. What tool can you use to help space nodes symmetrically in complex molecular orbitals? You can use a sine wave to help balance out nodes evenly in complex arrangements. According to Rule 6, what should you do if a node passes directly through an orbital? You must delete that orbital because electrons cannot exist at a node. Which electron configuration rules should you use to fill molecular orbitals as stated in Rule 7? You should use the Aufbau principle, Pauli exclusion principle, and Hund's rule. What does the Aufbau principle dictate when filling molecular orbitals? The Aufbau principle states that electrons fill the lowest energy orbitals first. How does the Pauli exclusion principle apply to molecular orbitals? The Pauli exclusion principle allows only two electrons with opposite spins in each orbital. What does Hund's rule require when filling degenerate molecular orbitals? Hund's rule requires that degenerate orbitals be filled one at a time with parallel spins before pairing. Why is it important that the first molecular orbital does not change phase? It provides a consistent reference point and simplifies identifying phase changes in higher orbitals. What happens to the number of nodes as you move to higher energy molecular orbitals? The number of nodes increases by one with each higher energy molecular orbital. Why should nodes be spaced symmetrically in molecular orbitals? Symmetrical spacing of nodes ensures accurate representation of electron distribution and orbital energy. What is the consequence of having a node intersect an atomic orbital in a molecular orbital diagram? That atomic orbital is eliminated because electrons cannot occupy a node.
Drawing Molecular Orbitals quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Drawing Molecular Orbitals
16. Conjugated Systems
3 problems
Topic
Johnny
HOMO LUMO
16. Conjugated Systems
3 problems
Topic
Johnny
16. Conjugated Systems - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 15 problems
Chapter
Johnny
16. Conjugated Systems - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Johnny
16. Conjugated Systems - Part 3 of 3
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Johnny