What does Rule 1 state about the number of molecular orbitals compared to atomic orbitals? The number of molecular orbitals should equal the number of atomic orbitals.

According to Rule 2, what should be true about one of the molecular orbitals as energy increases? One molecular orbital should never change phases as energy increases.

What does Rule 3 say about the highest energy molecular orbital? The highest energy molecular orbital must always change phases with each increase in energy level.

How does the number of nodes change in molecular orbitals according to Rule 4? The number of nodes starts at zero and increases by one with each higher energy level.

What is the guideline for node placement in Rule 5? Nodes should be spaced as symmetrically as possible within the molecular orbital.

What tool can you use to help space nodes symmetrically in complex molecular orbitals? You can use a sine wave to help balance out nodes evenly in complex arrangements.