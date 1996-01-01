E1 Reaction quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the major alkene product formed from a tertiary alkyl halide undergoing an E1 reaction?

The major alkene product formed from a tertiary alkyl halide in an E1 reaction is the most substituted (Zaitsev) alkene. This is because the E1 mechanism proceeds via carbocation formation, allowing for possible rearrangements and favoring elimination of a beta hydrogen that leads to the most stable, highly substituted double bond.