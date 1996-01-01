Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
The E1 mechanism is similar to E2 in that you get an elimination product, but the path to get there is completely different. It’s important that we understand how it’s different from E2.
Drawing the E1 Mechanism.
Summary: A neutral nucleophile reacts with an inaccessible leaving group to produce elimination in two-steps.
Understanding the properties of E1.
Properties of E1 reactions:
Predict the product
