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Carbocation A positively charged carbon species formed as an intermediate, highly reactive and prone to rearrangement before further reaction. Electrophile A species with a partial or full positive charge that attracts nucleophiles, initiating addition to aromatic rings. Nucleophile A species with electron density that seeks out positive centers, such as attacking carbocations in aromatic substitution. Hydrofluoric Acid A strong acid that acts as a catalyst, enabling double bonds to generate carbocations for aromatic substitution. Boron Trifluoride A strong Lewis acid with an empty p orbital, promoting carbocation formation from alcohols but consumed during the reaction. Lewis Acid A compound that accepts electron pairs, facilitating bond cleavage and carbocation generation in organic mechanisms. Rearrangement A structural shift of a carbocation intermediate, often to a more stable position, before further reaction occurs. Sigma Complex A resonance-stabilized intermediate formed after benzene attacks an electrophile, preceding restoration of aromaticity. Friedel-Crafts Alkylation A reaction introducing an alkyl group onto benzene via a carbocation, often using a Lewis acid promoter or catalyst. Hydrohalogenation A process where a hydrogen halide adds across a double bond, typically yielding alkyl halides in non-aromatic systems. Promoter A substance, like BF3, that enables a reaction but is consumed, distinguishing it from a true catalyst. Catalyst A substance that increases reaction rate without being consumed, such as HF in certain aromatic substitution mechanisms. Byproduct A secondary compound formed during the main reaction, such as HF or BF2OH in carbocation-based aromatic substitutions. Resonance Structure Alternative electron arrangements in intermediates, stabilizing charged species like the sigma complex during aromatic substitution. Elimination A step where a leaving group departs, restoring aromaticity after nucleophilic attack in electrophilic aromatic substitution.
EAS:Any Carbocation Mechanism definitions
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EAS: Any Carbocation Mechanism
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