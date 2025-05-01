Carbocation A positively charged carbon species formed as an intermediate, highly reactive and prone to rearrangement before further reaction.

Electrophile A species with a partial or full positive charge that attracts nucleophiles, initiating addition to aromatic rings.

Nucleophile A species with electron density that seeks out positive centers, such as attacking carbocations in aromatic substitution.

Hydrofluoric Acid A strong acid that acts as a catalyst, enabling double bonds to generate carbocations for aromatic substitution.

Boron Trifluoride A strong Lewis acid with an empty p orbital, promoting carbocation formation from alcohols but consumed during the reaction.

Lewis Acid A compound that accepts electron pairs, facilitating bond cleavage and carbocation generation in organic mechanisms.