What is the defining feature of the 'any carbocation' category of EAS mechanisms? They use carbocations as their active electrophiles.

Which two reagents are most commonly associated with carbocation-based EAS mechanisms? Hydrofluoric acid (HF) and boron trifluoride (BF3).

What must you be cautious of when dealing with carbocation intermediates in EAS mechanisms? You must watch out for carbocation shifts or rearrangements.

In the HF mechanism, what does the double bond attack to initiate the reaction? The double bond attacks the electrophilic hydrogen of HF.

Why is the hydrogen in HF considered electrophilic? Because the strong dipole in HF creates a partial positive charge on the hydrogen.

What is the typical nucleophile in a hydrohalogenation reaction, and how does this differ in EAS with HF? Typically, the halide ion (like F-) is the nucleophile, but in EAS with HF, benzene acts as the nucleophile and attacks the carbocation.