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What is the defining feature of the 'any carbocation' category of EAS mechanisms? They use carbocations as their active electrophiles. Which two reagents are most commonly associated with carbocation-based EAS mechanisms? Hydrofluoric acid (HF) and boron trifluoride (BF3). What must you be cautious of when dealing with carbocation intermediates in EAS mechanisms? You must watch out for carbocation shifts or rearrangements. In the HF mechanism, what does the double bond attack to initiate the reaction? The double bond attacks the electrophilic hydrogen of HF. Why is the hydrogen in HF considered electrophilic? Because the strong dipole in HF creates a partial positive charge on the hydrogen. What is the typical nucleophile in a hydrohalogenation reaction, and how does this differ in EAS with HF? Typically, the halide ion (like F-) is the nucleophile, but in EAS with HF, benzene acts as the nucleophile and attacks the carbocation. What is the main product when benzene reacts with a carbocation generated by HF? A substituted benzene with an alkyl group attached. What byproduct is formed in the HF-catalyzed EAS mechanism? HF is regenerated as a byproduct, making it a true catalyst. How does BF3 facilitate carbocation formation from alcohols? BF3 acts as a strong Lewis acid, accepting electron pairs from the oxygen, which helps break the C–O bond and generate a carbocation. Is BF3 a catalyst or a promoter in the EAS reaction with alcohols, and why? BF3 is a promoter, not a catalyst, because it is consumed during the reaction. What are the byproducts of the EAS reaction promoted by BF3 and alcohols? The byproducts are HF and BF2OH. What happens if a carbocation intermediate can rearrange during these EAS mechanisms? The carbocation may undergo a shift to form a more stable carbocation before reacting with benzene. What is the role of the F- ion in the elimination step of the HF-catalyzed EAS mechanism? F- acts as a base to remove a proton, completing the substitution and regenerating HF. What is the final organic product in both HF and BF3 promoted EAS mechanisms? An alkylated benzene, where the benzene ring has a new alkyl group attached. How is the EAS mechanism with BF3 and alcohols similar to Friedel-Crafts alkylation? Both involve carbocation intermediates and result in alkylated benzene products.
EAS:Any Carbocation Mechanism quiz
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