Friedel-Crafts Acylation A reaction introducing a ketone group onto an aromatic ring using an acyl halide and a Lewis acid catalyst.

Acyl Halide A compound containing a carbonyl group bonded to a halogen, commonly used to generate acylium ions.

Lewis Acid Catalyst A substance, such as AlCl3, that accepts electron pairs to activate acyl halides for electrophilic attack.

Acylium Ion A resonance-stabilized cation with a carbon doubly bonded to oxygen and carrying a positive charge, acting as a strong electrophile.

Resonance Stabilization Delocalization of electrons across multiple structures, enhancing the stability of reactive intermediates like acylium ions.

Electrophile A species with an electron deficiency, making it highly reactive toward electron-rich aromatic rings.