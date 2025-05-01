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Friedel-Crafts Acylation A reaction introducing a ketone group onto an aromatic ring using an acyl halide and a Lewis acid catalyst. Acyl Halide A compound containing a carbonyl group bonded to a halogen, commonly used to generate acylium ions. Lewis Acid Catalyst A substance, such as AlCl3, that accepts electron pairs to activate acyl halides for electrophilic attack. Acylium Ion A resonance-stabilized cation with a carbon doubly bonded to oxygen and carrying a positive charge, acting as a strong electrophile. Resonance Stabilization Delocalization of electrons across multiple structures, enhancing the stability of reactive intermediates like acylium ions. Electrophile A species with an electron deficiency, making it highly reactive toward electron-rich aromatic rings. Sigma Complex An intermediate formed when an aromatic ring temporarily loses aromaticity during electrophilic substitution. Ketone A functional group characterized by a carbonyl bonded to two carbons, formed on the aromatic ring after acylation. Beta Elimination A step where a base removes a proton adjacent to a positively charged carbon, restoring aromaticity. Conjugate Base The species, such as AlCl4-, that results from the Lewis acid after accepting a halide and participates in the elimination step. Rearrangement A process absent in this mechanism, where carbocation intermediates shift positions, avoided due to resonance stabilization. Aromatic Ring A planar, cyclic structure with delocalized pi electrons, serving as the substrate for acylation. Acid Chloride A specific type of acyl halide containing a chlorine atom, commonly used in Friedel-Crafts acylation. Carbocation Intermediate A reactive, positively charged carbon species not formed in this mechanism, preventing rearrangements. Byproduct A secondary product, such as acid, formed alongside the main ketone product during the reaction.
EAS:Friedel-Crafts Acylation Mechanism definitions
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EAS:Friedel-Crafts Acylation Mechanism
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