What type of electrophile is formed in Friedel-Crafts acylation? An acylium ion is formed, which is resonance stabilized and has a full positive charge on the carbon.

What is the typical acyl halide used in Friedel-Crafts acylation? An acid chloride is typically used as the acyl halide in Friedel-Crafts acylation.

What catalyst is required for Friedel-Crafts acylation? A Lewis acid catalyst, such as AlCl3, is required for Friedel-Crafts acylation.

How is the acylium ion represented in resonance structures? The acylium ion can be drawn with a positive charge on the carbon or as a structure with a triple bond and positive charge on the oxygen.

Why is the acylium ion a good electrophile? It is a good electrophile because it has a full positive charge and is resonance stabilized.

What is the final product of Friedel-Crafts acylation on benzene? The final product is a ketone attached to the benzene ring.