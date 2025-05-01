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What type of electrophile is formed in Friedel-Crafts acylation? An acylium ion is formed, which is resonance stabilized and has a full positive charge on the carbon. What is the typical acyl halide used in Friedel-Crafts acylation? An acid chloride is typically used as the acyl halide in Friedel-Crafts acylation. What catalyst is required for Friedel-Crafts acylation? A Lewis acid catalyst, such as AlCl3, is required for Friedel-Crafts acylation. How is the acylium ion represented in resonance structures? The acylium ion can be drawn with a positive charge on the carbon or as a structure with a triple bond and positive charge on the oxygen. Why is the acylium ion a good electrophile? It is a good electrophile because it has a full positive charge and is resonance stabilized. What is the final product of Friedel-Crafts acylation on benzene? The final product is a ketone attached to the benzene ring. Does Friedel-Crafts acylation involve carbocation intermediates? No, Friedel-Crafts acylation does not involve carbocation intermediates. Why are rearrangements not a concern in Friedel-Crafts acylation? Rearrangements are not a concern because the acylium ion is resonance stabilized and does not form carbocations. What happens when benzene reacts with the acylium ion? Benzene attacks the acylium ion, forming a sigma complex that eventually leads to the ketone product. What role does AlCl4- play in the mechanism? AlCl4- acts as the conjugate base and is used in the beta elimination step to regenerate the Lewis acid catalyst. What is the significance of the hydrogen in the sigma complex? The hydrogen is important for the elimination step, where it is removed to form the final ketone product. What is regenerated at the end of the Friedel-Crafts acylation mechanism? The Lewis acid catalyst (such as AlCl3) is regenerated at the end of the mechanism. What is a byproduct of the Friedel-Crafts acylation reaction? An acid, such as HCl, is formed as a byproduct. Why is the first resonance structure of the acylium ion preferred for drawing the mechanism? It shows the positive charge on the carbon, which is the site attacked by benzene. What is the main advantage of Friedel-Crafts acylation over alkylation regarding rearrangements? Friedel-Crafts acylation avoids rearrangements because it does not involve carbocation intermediates.
EAS:Friedel-Crafts Acylation Mechanism quiz
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