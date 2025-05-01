Lewis Acid Catalyst Electron pair acceptor that activates diatomic halogen, enabling electrophilic aromatic substitution to proceed.

Diatomic Halogen Molecule consisting of two identical halogen atoms, such as Br2, used as the halogen source in the reaction.

Electrophilic Complex Highly reactive species formed by halogen and catalyst, possessing a strong tendency to accept electrons.

Benzene Aromatic hydrocarbon ring acting as a nucleophile, attacking the activated halogen during substitution.

Nucleophile Electron-rich species that donates electrons to an electrophile, initiating the substitution process.

Arenium Ion Carbocation intermediate formed after benzene attacks the electrophile, temporarily disrupting aromaticity.