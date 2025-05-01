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Lewis Acid Catalyst Electron pair acceptor that activates diatomic halogen, enabling electrophilic aromatic substitution to proceed. Diatomic Halogen Molecule consisting of two identical halogen atoms, such as Br2, used as the halogen source in the reaction. Electrophilic Complex Highly reactive species formed by halogen and catalyst, possessing a strong tendency to accept electrons. Benzene Aromatic hydrocarbon ring acting as a nucleophile, attacking the activated halogen during substitution. Nucleophile Electron-rich species that donates electrons to an electrophile, initiating the substitution process. Arenium Ion Carbocation intermediate formed after benzene attacks the electrophile, temporarily disrupting aromaticity. Sigma Complex Intermediate structure with a positive charge, stabilized by resonance, formed during aromatic substitution. Resonance Structures Multiple valid Lewis structures that depict electron delocalization, stabilizing the reaction intermediate. Elimination Step Reaction phase where a proton is removed, restoring aromaticity and completing the substitution. FeBr4− Negatively charged iron-bromine complex acting as a nucleophile in the elimination step. Aromaticity Special stability of benzene due to delocalized electrons, temporarily lost and then restored during the reaction. HBr Byproduct formed when a hydrogen atom is replaced by bromine on the aromatic ring. Catalyst Regeneration Process where the Lewis acid catalyst is reformed at the end of the reaction, allowing repeated use. Formal Charge Calculated charge on an atom within a molecule, indicating electron gain or loss during complex formation. Substitution Replacement of a hydrogen atom on benzene with a halogen atom, characteristic of this reaction mechanism.
EAS:Halogenation Mechanism definitions
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EAS:Halogenation Mechanism
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