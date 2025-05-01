What is the role of the Lewis acid catalyst in EAS halogenation? The Lewis acid catalyst complexes with the diatomic halogen to form a highly electrophilic complex, enabling the reaction to proceed.

Which atom in the FeBr3-Br2 complex gains a negative charge during complexation? The iron atom (Fe) gains a negative charge after forming an extra bond with bromine.

Why does the bromine in the complex have a positive charge? The bromine has only 6 valence electrons due to 2 bonds and 2 lone pairs, making it electron-deficient and positively charged.

Which atom acts as the nucleophile in the EAS halogenation mechanism? Benzene acts as the nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic bromine complex.

Which bromine does benzene attack in the electrophilic complex? Benzene attacks the bromine adjacent to the positively charged bromine, not the one with the positive charge.

What intermediate is formed after benzene attacks the bromine complex? An arenium ion, also known as a sigma complex, is formed as the intermediate.