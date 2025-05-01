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What is the role of the Lewis acid catalyst in EAS halogenation? The Lewis acid catalyst complexes with the diatomic halogen to form a highly electrophilic complex, enabling the reaction to proceed. Which atom in the FeBr3-Br2 complex gains a negative charge during complexation? The iron atom (Fe) gains a negative charge after forming an extra bond with bromine. Why does the bromine in the complex have a positive charge? The bromine has only 6 valence electrons due to 2 bonds and 2 lone pairs, making it electron-deficient and positively charged. Which atom acts as the nucleophile in the EAS halogenation mechanism? Benzene acts as the nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic bromine complex. Which bromine does benzene attack in the electrophilic complex? Benzene attacks the bromine adjacent to the positively charged bromine, not the one with the positive charge. What intermediate is formed after benzene attacks the bromine complex? An arenium ion, also known as a sigma complex, is formed as the intermediate. How is the arenium ion intermediate stabilized? The arenium ion is stabilized by resonance, with three possible resonance structures. What is the slow step in the EAS halogenation mechanism? The slow step is the formation of the arenium ion (sigma complex) intermediate. What acts as the nucleophile in the elimination step of EAS halogenation? FeBr4- (the negatively charged complex) acts as the nucleophile in the elimination step. What happens during the elimination step of the mechanism? Electrons from the bromine are transferred to a hydrogen atom, leading to the elimination of HBr and restoration of aromaticity. What is regenerated at the end of the EAS halogenation reaction? The Lewis acid catalyst (FeBr3) is regenerated at the end of the reaction. What are the final products of EAS bromination of benzene? The final products are bromobenzene, HBr, and regenerated FeBr3. Why can the resonance structure of the sigma complex be drawn in multiple ways? Because the positive charge can be delocalized to three different positions, allowing for three resonance structures. Why is the Lewis acid catalyst considered a catalyst in this reaction? It is regenerated at the end of the reaction and is not consumed. What is the overall transformation that occurs in EAS halogenation of benzene? A hydrogen atom on benzene is substituted with a bromine atom, producing HBr as a byproduct.
EAS:Halogenation Mechanism quiz
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