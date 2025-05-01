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Nitronium Ion A highly reactive species with a full positive charge, generated from acids, serving as the key electrophile in aromatic nitration. Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction where an aromatic ring replaces a hydrogen with an electrophile, preserving aromaticity after substitution. Benzene An aromatic hydrocarbon ring that acts as a nucleophile, attacking strong electrophiles in substitution reactions. Nitric Acid A reagent that, when protonated, forms a water leaving group and helps generate the active nitrating species. Sulfuric Acid A strong acid commonly used as a proton donor to activate nitric acid for nitronium ion formation. Sigma Complex A resonance-stabilized carbocation intermediate formed after the aromatic ring attacks the electrophile. Resonance A stabilizing effect in intermediates where charge and bonding are delocalized across multiple structures. Deprotonation A step where a proton is removed from the intermediate, restoring aromaticity and completing substitution. Nitrobenzene The aromatic product formed after nitration, featuring a nitro group attached to the benzene ring. Aniline An aromatic amine produced by reducing a nitro group on benzene, serving as a key synthetic intermediate. Reduction A transformation converting a nitro group to an amino group, often using strong or chemoselective reagents. Lithium Aluminum Hydride A powerful reducing agent capable of converting nitro groups to amines efficiently in organic synthesis. Catalytic Hydrogenation A process using hydrogen gas and a metal catalyst to reduce nitro groups to amines on aromatic rings. Stannous Chloride A chemoselective reducing agent that specifically targets nitro groups for reduction without affecting other groups. Chemoselectivity A property of certain reagents to selectively react with one functional group in the presence of others.
EAS:Nitration Mechanism definitions
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EAS: Nitration Mechanism
19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond
1 problem
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EAS:Friedel-Crafts Alkylation Mechanism
19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond
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18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 13 problems
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18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond - Part 2 of 3
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18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond - Part 3 of 3
6 topics 12 problems
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