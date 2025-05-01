Nitronium Ion A highly reactive species with a full positive charge, generated from acids, serving as the key electrophile in aromatic nitration.

Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction where an aromatic ring replaces a hydrogen with an electrophile, preserving aromaticity after substitution.

Benzene An aromatic hydrocarbon ring that acts as a nucleophile, attacking strong electrophiles in substitution reactions.

Nitric Acid A reagent that, when protonated, forms a water leaving group and helps generate the active nitrating species.

Sulfuric Acid A strong acid commonly used as a proton donor to activate nitric acid for nitronium ion formation.

Sigma Complex A resonance-stabilized carbocation intermediate formed after the aromatic ring attacks the electrophile.