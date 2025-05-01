What is the key electrophile involved in the nitration of benzene during EAS? The key electrophile is the nitronium ion (NO2+), which has a full positive charge and is highly reactive.

How is the nitronium ion (NO2+) typically generated in the nitration mechanism? It is generated by protonation and elimination from nitric acid, often using sulfuric acid as a proton donor.

Why is sulfuric acid used alongside nitric acid in nitration reactions? Sulfuric acid is a stronger acid and acts as the proton donor, facilitating the formation of the nitronium ion.

What role does heat play in the nitration of benzene? Heat helps drive the reaction forward, increasing the rate of nitronium ion formation and subsequent substitution.

Which atom in nitric acid acts as the base during nitronium ion generation? The oxygen atom with lone pairs acts as the base, accepting a proton and becoming a good leaving group.

What is the leaving group formed during the generation of the nitronium ion? Water (H2O) is formed as the leaving group when nitric acid is protonated and eliminated.