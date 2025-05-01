Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction where an aromatic ring reacts with an electrophile, replacing a hydrogen atom on the ring.

Ortho Position A location on a benzene ring adjacent to a substituent, offering two possible sites for substitution.

Para Position A location on a benzene ring directly opposite a substituent, typically less sterically hindered.

Steric Hindrance A spatial effect where bulky groups impede access to certain positions on a molecule, influencing product formation.

Electron Donating Group A substituent that increases electron density on an aromatic ring, directing substitution to ortho and para positions.

Ortho-Para Director A group that causes incoming substituents to add at ortho and para positions during aromatic substitution.