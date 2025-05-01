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Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction where an aromatic ring reacts with an electrophile, replacing a hydrogen atom on the ring. Ortho Position A location on a benzene ring adjacent to a substituent, offering two possible sites for substitution. Para Position A location on a benzene ring directly opposite a substituent, typically less sterically hindered. Steric Hindrance A spatial effect where bulky groups impede access to certain positions on a molecule, influencing product formation. Electron Donating Group A substituent that increases electron density on an aromatic ring, directing substitution to ortho and para positions. Ortho-Para Director A group that causes incoming substituents to add at ortho and para positions during aromatic substitution. Sulfonation A reaction introducing a sulfonic acid group onto an aromatic ring, often used to illustrate regioselectivity. Nitration A reaction adding a nitro group to an aromatic ring, commonly used to demonstrate directing effects. Hydrogen Bonding An interaction where a hydrogen atom forms a bridge between electronegative atoms, sometimes stabilizing ortho products. Nitronium Ion A reactive electrophile generated in nitration, responsible for attacking the aromatic ring. Blocking Group A substituent intentionally placed to prevent substitution at certain positions on an aromatic ring. Product Ratio The proportion of different isomers formed in a reaction, influenced by both position availability and steric effects. Major Product The most abundant compound formed in a reaction, often determined by steric and electronic factors. Minor Product A less prevalent compound formed in a reaction, typically due to less favorable conditions or positions.
EAS:Ortho vs. Para Positions definitions
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