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In EAS reactions with ortho-para directors, what is the typical product distribution taught in textbooks? Textbooks usually teach that the product is a mixture of both ortho and para substituted products. Why might you expect more ortho product than para product in EAS reactions? Because there are two ortho positions available for substitution, compared to only one para position. What factor generally makes the para position favored over the ortho position in EAS reactions? The para position is usually less sterically hindered, making substitution easier there. If asked to predict a single major product in an EAS reaction with an ortho-para director, which position should you usually choose? You should usually choose the para product as the major product. What is the main exception to the rule that para is the major product in EAS reactions? The main exception is when the final product can form intramolecular hydrogen bonds, which can favor ortho substitution. In the nitration of phenol, which position is slightly favored and why? The ortho position is slightly favored because the product can form a hydrogen bond with itself. What is the approximate product ratio of ortho to para in the nitration of phenol? The ratio is about 60% ortho to 35% para. What type of group is an ortho-para director in EAS reactions? An electron-donating group is an ortho-para director. Why is the para position less hindered than the ortho position in EAS reactions? Because the para position is further away from the substituent group, reducing steric hindrance. What is the general rule for predicting the major product in EAS reactions with ortho-para directors? The para product is usually the major product due to less steric hindrance. How many ortho positions are available for substitution on a benzene ring with one substituent? There are two ortho positions available. How many para positions are available for substitution on a benzene ring with one substituent? There is only one para position available. What is the effect of intramolecular hydrogen bonding on product distribution in EAS reactions? Intramolecular hydrogen bonding can make the ortho product slightly more favored than the para product. If a question asks for the major product and no special interactions are present, which product should you choose? You should choose the para product as the major product. What is a practical approach if you are unsure about the major product in an EAS reaction with ortho-para directors? You can safely state that the product is a mixture of ortho and para isomers.
EAS:Ortho vs. Para Positions quiz
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