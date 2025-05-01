In EAS reactions with ortho-para directors, what is the typical product distribution taught in textbooks? Textbooks usually teach that the product is a mixture of both ortho and para substituted products.

Why might you expect more ortho product than para product in EAS reactions? Because there are two ortho positions available for substitution, compared to only one para position.

What factor generally makes the para position favored over the ortho position in EAS reactions? The para position is usually less sterically hindered, making substitution easier there.

If asked to predict a single major product in an EAS reaction with an ortho-para director, which position should you usually choose? You should usually choose the para product as the major product.

What is the main exception to the rule that para is the major product in EAS reactions? The main exception is when the final product can form intramolecular hydrogen bonds, which can favor ortho substitution.

In the nitration of phenol, which position is slightly favored and why? The ortho position is slightly favored because the product can form a hydrogen bond with itself.