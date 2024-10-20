EAS:Synergistic and Competitive Groups quiz Flashcards
EAS:Synergistic and Competitive Groups quiz
- Which of the following is a drug with synergistic action?The question is incomplete as it lacks specific options to choose from.
- What are synergistic directing effects in polysubstituted benzene reactions?Synergistic directing effects occur when multiple substituents direct new additions to the same position, leading to high yields of the product.
- How do steric effects influence polysubstituted benzene reactions?Steric effects can make certain positions on the benzene ring less reactive, especially those between bulky groups.
- What determines the major product in competitive directing effects?The major product is determined by the substituent that is higher on the activity chart, indicating stronger or less deactivating effects.
- What is the role of an aldehyde group in directing effects?An aldehyde group is more activating compared to a nitro group, leading to its preferred position being the major product.
- What happens when multiple directing groups disagree on where to substitute?When directing groups disagree, a mixture of products is formed, resulting in lower yields and mixed products.
- What is the effect of a nitro group in directing effects?A nitro group is a strong electron-withdrawing group and directs new additions to meta positions.
- How does the position of substituents affect reactivity in EAS reactions?Positions between sterically hindered groups are less reactive and are the last to react in EAS reactions.
- What is the significance of the activity chart in determining major products?The activity chart helps determine the major product by comparing the relative activity of substituents.
- What is the difference between synergistic and competitive directing effects?Synergistic effects occur when substituents agree on the addition position, while competitive effects occur when they disagree, leading to mixed products.