EAS:Synergistic and Competitive Groups quiz Flashcards

EAS:Synergistic and Competitive Groups quiz
  • Which of the following is a drug with synergistic action?
    The question is incomplete as it lacks specific options to choose from.
  • What are synergistic directing effects in polysubstituted benzene reactions?
    Synergistic directing effects occur when multiple substituents direct new additions to the same position, leading to high yields of the product.
  • How do steric effects influence polysubstituted benzene reactions?
    Steric effects can make certain positions on the benzene ring less reactive, especially those between bulky groups.
  • What determines the major product in competitive directing effects?
    The major product is determined by the substituent that is higher on the activity chart, indicating stronger or less deactivating effects.
  • What is the role of an aldehyde group in directing effects?
    An aldehyde group is more activating compared to a nitro group, leading to its preferred position being the major product.
  • What happens when multiple directing groups disagree on where to substitute?
    When directing groups disagree, a mixture of products is formed, resulting in lower yields and mixed products.
  • What is the effect of a nitro group in directing effects?
    A nitro group is a strong electron-withdrawing group and directs new additions to meta positions.
  • How does the position of substituents affect reactivity in EAS reactions?
    Positions between sterically hindered groups are less reactive and are the last to react in EAS reactions.
  • What is the significance of the activity chart in determining major products?
    The activity chart helps determine the major product by comparing the relative activity of substituents.
  • What is the difference between synergistic and competitive directing effects?
    Synergistic effects occur when substituents agree on the addition position, while competitive effects occur when they disagree, leading to mixed products.