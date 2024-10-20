Electron Configuration of Elements quiz Flashcards
Electron Configuration of Elements quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- What is the maximum number of electrons that the s orbital can hold?The s orbital can hold a maximum of 2 electrons.
- How are electrons removed when forming cations?Electrons are removed from the highest shell number first when forming cations.
- What is the condensed electron configuration for calcium?The condensed electron configuration for calcium is [Ar] 4s².
- What is the electron configuration exception for chromium?Chromium has an electron configuration exception where one electron from the 4s orbital is promoted to the 3d orbital, resulting in [Ar] 4s¹ 3d⁵.
- How do you determine the valence electrons for transition metals?For transition metals, valence electrons are determined by adding the electrons in the s and d orbitals.
- What is the electron configuration for vanadium?The electron configuration for vanadium is [Ar] 4s² 3d³.
- What is the significance of the periodic table blocks in electron configuration?The periodic table blocks (s, p, d, f) help determine the electron configuration by indicating the maximum number of electrons each block can hold.
- What is the electron configuration exception for copper?Copper has an electron configuration exception where one electron from the 4s orbital is promoted to the 3d orbital, resulting in [Ar] 4s¹ 3d¹⁰.
- How are electron configurations related to the periodic table?Electron configurations are related to the periodic table through the arrangement of elements in s, p, d, and f blocks, which dictate the order of electron filling.
- What is the electron configuration for silicon?The electron configuration for silicon is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p².