Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
The Electron Configuration
The Electron Configuration
The Electron Configuration
Electron Configurations of Transition Metals
Electron Configurations of Transition Metals Exercise 1
Write the condensed configuration for the following element:
Co+ (Z = 27)
Electron Configuration Exceptions
Electron Configuration Exceptions Exercise 1
Electron Configuration Exceptions Exercise 2
Write the condensed electron configuration of the following ion:
Cu+ (Z = 29)
The palladium atom possesses a unique electron configuration, in which its d-orbital would prefer to be completely filled. Based on this information, provide the electron configuration of both Pd0 and Pd2+.
Valence Electrons of Transition Metals
Valence Electrons of Transition Metals Example 1
Provide the condensed electron configuration and the number of valence electrons for the following ion:
Fe3+ (Z = 26)