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Electron Counting definitions

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  • Octet Rule
    Guideline stating atoms are most stable with eight electrons in their valence shell, influencing reactivity and bonding.
  • Lewis Acid
    Species capable of accepting an electron pair to achieve a more stable electron configuration.
  • Sigma Bond
    Single covalent bond formed by direct overlap of atomic orbitals, contributing to electron sharing between atoms.
  • Pi Bond
    Bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, often present in double or triple bonds, adding to electron count.
  • Lone Pair
    Non-bonding pair of electrons localized on an atom, affecting molecular shape and electron counting.
  • Transition Metal
    Element with partially filled d orbitals, capable of forming complexes with variable electron counts.
  • Valence Electrons
    Electrons in the outermost s and d orbitals of a transition metal, used for electron counting in complexes.
  • X Type Ligand
    Ligand donating one electron to a metal center, often a halide or similar group, impacting electron count.
  • L Type Ligand
    Ligand donating a lone pair (two electrons) to a metal, such as phosphines or amines, affecting complex stability.
  • Electron Configuration
    Arrangement of electrons in atomic orbitals, used to determine valence electrons for electron counting.
  • Noble Gas
    Element with a complete valence shell, serving as a reference for electron stability in other atoms.
  • Charge
    Net electrical value of a complex, subtracted in electron counting to account for electron loss or gain.
  • Complex
    Assembly of a central metal atom bonded to surrounding ligands, requiring electron counting for stability analysis.
  • Main Group Chemistry
    Branch focusing on s- and p-block elements, where the octet rule is a primary guideline for electron arrangements.
  • Condensed Electron Configuration
    Shorthand notation showing only the valence shell arrangement, simplifying electron counting for transition metals.