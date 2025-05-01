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Octet Rule Guideline stating atoms are most stable with eight electrons in their valence shell, influencing reactivity and bonding. Lewis Acid Species capable of accepting an electron pair to achieve a more stable electron configuration. Sigma Bond Single covalent bond formed by direct overlap of atomic orbitals, contributing to electron sharing between atoms. Pi Bond Bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, often present in double or triple bonds, adding to electron count. Lone Pair Non-bonding pair of electrons localized on an atom, affecting molecular shape and electron counting. Transition Metal Element with partially filled d orbitals, capable of forming complexes with variable electron counts. Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost s and d orbitals of a transition metal, used for electron counting in complexes. X Type Ligand Ligand donating one electron to a metal center, often a halide or similar group, impacting electron count. L Type Ligand Ligand donating a lone pair (two electrons) to a metal, such as phosphines or amines, affecting complex stability. Electron Configuration Arrangement of electrons in atomic orbitals, used to determine valence electrons for electron counting. Noble Gas Element with a complete valence shell, serving as a reference for electron stability in other atoms. Charge Net electrical value of a complex, subtracted in electron counting to account for electron loss or gain. Complex Assembly of a central metal atom bonded to surrounding ligands, requiring electron counting for stability analysis. Main Group Chemistry Branch focusing on s- and p-block elements, where the octet rule is a primary guideline for electron arrangements. Condensed Electron Configuration Shorthand notation showing only the valence shell arrangement, simplifying electron counting for transition metals.
Electron Counting definitions
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