Octet Rule Guideline stating atoms are most stable with eight electrons in their valence shell, influencing reactivity and bonding.

Lewis Acid Species capable of accepting an electron pair to achieve a more stable electron configuration.

Sigma Bond Single covalent bond formed by direct overlap of atomic orbitals, contributing to electron sharing between atoms.

Pi Bond Bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, often present in double or triple bonds, adding to electron count.

Lone Pair Non-bonding pair of electrons localized on an atom, affecting molecular shape and electron counting.

Transition Metal Element with partially filled d orbitals, capable of forming complexes with variable electron counts.