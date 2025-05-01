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Electron Counting quiz

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  • What rule is used as an indicator of reactivity in main group chemistry?
    The octet rule is used as an indicator of reactivity in main group chemistry.
  • How does an element with fewer than 8 electrons behave in terms of Lewis acid-base theory?
    An element with fewer than 8 electrons acts as a Lewis acid by accepting electron pairs.
  • How does formaldehyde (CH2O) fulfill the octet rule for carbon?
    Carbon in formaldehyde forms four bonds, giving it 8 electrons and fulfilling the octet rule.
  • What is the electron configuration used to determine the valence electrons for transition metals?
    The valence electrons for transition metals are the sum of their s and d orbital electrons in the neutral atom.
  • What is the formula for calculating the electron count in a transition metal complex?
    The formula is: valence of metal - charge + number of X type ligands + 2 × number of L type ligands.
  • What does 'qm' represent in the electron counting formula for transition metal complexes?
    'qm' represents the overall charge of the transition metal complex.
  • How many electrons does an X type ligand donate to a transition metal?
    An X type ligand donates 1 electron to the transition metal.
  • How many electrons does an L type ligand donate to a transition metal?
    An L type ligand donates a lone pair, which is 2 electrons.
  • When calculating the valence electrons for a transition metal in a complex, do you use its charged or neutral form?
    You use the neutral form of the transition metal to determine its valence electrons.
  • In the example given, what is the electron count for a nickel complex with 2 X type and 2 L type ligands?
    The electron count is 16 for the nickel complex with 2 X type and 2 L type ligands.
  • Why is electron counting important for understanding transition metal reactivity?
    Electron counting helps determine how many electrons a transition metal needs for stability, which is key to understanding its reactivity.
  • What is the role of the octet rule in main group compounds like nitrogen trichloride and water?
    The octet rule ensures that the central atom in these compounds has 8 electrons through bonds and lone pairs.
  • What is the significance of d orbitals in transition metals regarding the octet rule?
    D orbitals allow transition metals to expand beyond the octet rule.
  • What type of ligand is chlorine considered in electron counting, and how many electrons does it donate?
    Chlorine is an X type ligand and donates 1 electron.
  • What is the first step in mastering the behavior of transition metals beyond the octet rule?
    The first step is learning how to correctly count electrons in transition metal complexes.