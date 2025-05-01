What rule is used as an indicator of reactivity in main group chemistry? The octet rule is used as an indicator of reactivity in main group chemistry.

How does an element with fewer than 8 electrons behave in terms of Lewis acid-base theory? An element with fewer than 8 electrons acts as a Lewis acid by accepting electron pairs.

How does formaldehyde (CH2O) fulfill the octet rule for carbon? Carbon in formaldehyde forms four bonds, giving it 8 electrons and fulfilling the octet rule.

What is the electron configuration used to determine the valence electrons for transition metals? The valence electrons for transition metals are the sum of their s and d orbital electrons in the neutral atom.

What is the formula for calculating the electron count in a transition metal complex? The formula is: valence of metal - charge + number of X type ligands + 2 × number of L type ligands.

What does 'qm' represent in the electron counting formula for transition metal complexes? 'qm' represents the overall charge of the transition metal complex.