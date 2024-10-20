Electronegativity quiz Flashcards
Electronegativity quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- Are electrons always shared equally between atoms in a chemical bond?No, electrons are not always shared equally; unequal sharing leads to polar covalent bonds and dipole moments.
- What is a dipole moment?A dipole moment is the measure of the separation of positive and negative charges in a bond, resulting from unequal sharing of electrons.
- How is the dipole moment calculated?The dipole moment is calculated based on the charge difference between two atoms and the distance between them.
- What is the Pauling Electronegativity Scale used for?The Pauling Electronegativity Scale is used to determine the charge difference between atoms, which helps identify the type of bond.
- What electronegativity difference indicates a covalent bond?An electronegativity difference of less than 0.5 indicates a covalent bond.
- What type of bond is formed when the electronegativity difference is between 0.5 and 2.0?A polar covalent bond is formed when the electronegativity difference is between 0.5 and 2.0.
- What happens to electrons in an ionic bond?In an ionic bond, electrons are not shared but are transferred, resulting in one atom being more electronegative and carrying a negative charge.
- Why are bonds between carbon and hydrogen always covalent?Bonds between carbon and hydrogen are always covalent because their electronegativity difference is only 0.4, which is too small to be polar.
- What results from polar bonds in terms of charges?Polar bonds result in partial charges, with the more electronegative atom having a partial negative charge.
- What is a net dipole?A net dipole exists when there are asymmetrical dipole moments in a molecule, resulting in an overall dipole moment.