Electronegativity quiz Flashcards

No, electrons are not always shared equally; unequal sharing leads to polar covalent bonds and dipole moments.

Are electrons always shared equally between atoms in a chemical bond?

A dipole moment is the measure of the separation of positive and negative charges in a bond, resulting from unequal sharing of electrons.

The dipole moment is calculated based on the charge difference between two atoms and the distance between them.

How is the dipole moment calculated?

The Pauling Electronegativity Scale is used to determine the charge difference between atoms, which helps identify the type of bond.

What is the Pauling Electronegativity Scale used for?

An electronegativity difference of less than 0.5 indicates a covalent bond.

What type of bond is formed when the electronegativity difference is between 0.5 and 2.0?

A polar covalent bond is formed when the electronegativity difference is between 0.5 and 2.0.