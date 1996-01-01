Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
All bonds are not created equal. Some bonds perfectly share their electrons, and others barely share them at all. A dipole moment is the mathematical expression that describes this disbalance.
General rules:
The sum of all dipole moments is equal to the net dipole. If all dipoles perfectly cancel out, the molecule with have no net dipole.
Differences between ionic, polar and covalent bonds
Which molecule/s contain/s net dipoles?
Which molecule/s contain/s net dipoles?
Which molecule/s contain/s net dipoles?
Which of the solvents are apolar and polar?