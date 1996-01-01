Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

1. A Review of General Chemistry

Electronegativity

All bonds are not created equal. Some bonds perfectly share their electrons, and others barely share them at all. A dipole moment is the mathematical expression that describes this disbalance. 

Types of Bonds

Content

General rules:

  • Bonds to carbon and hydrogen are always covalent.
  • Bonds between two identical atoms are always covalent
    • Adjacent atoms on the periodic table are polar.
    • Lone pairs are polar.

The sum of all dipole moments is equal to the net dipole. If all dipoles perfectly cancel out, the molecule with have no net dipole.   

1

concept

Differences between ionic, polar and covalent bonds

clock
11m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

Which molecule/s contain/s net dipoles?

3
Problem

Which molecule/s contain/s net dipoles?

4
Problem

Which molecule/s contain/s net dipoles?

5
Problem

Which of the solvents are apolar and polar?

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.