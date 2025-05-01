Back
Aromaticity A property granting extra stability to cyclic, planar molecules with delocalized pi electrons, making them resistant to typical addition reactions. Benzene A six-membered aromatic ring with alternating double bonds, serving as the classic substrate for electrophilic aromatic substitution. Electrophile A species with a positive charge or partial positive character that seeks electrons, initiating attack on electron-rich aromatic rings. Sigma Complex A high-energy, resonance-stabilized carbocation intermediate formed after electrophile addition to an aromatic ring. Arenium Ion A resonance-stabilized carbocation intermediate in aromatic substitution, also known as the sigma complex. Resonance Delocalization of electrons across multiple atoms, stabilizing intermediates like the sigma complex during aromatic substitution. Conjugate Base A species formed after an acid donates a proton, responsible for removing a hydrogen in the elimination step of EAS. Beta Elimination A process where a hydrogen atom is removed from a carbon adjacent to a carbocation, restoring aromaticity in the final step. Rate-Determining Step The slowest stage in a reaction mechanism, often involving formation of the high-energy sigma complex in EAS. Substituted Arene An aromatic compound where a hydrogen atom has been replaced by another group via electrophilic aromatic substitution. Halogenation A reaction involving the introduction of a halogen atom into an aromatic ring, requiring strong electrophiles to proceed. Addition Reaction A process where pi bonds are broken and new sigma bonds are formed, generally avoided by aromatic rings to preserve stability. Elimination Reaction A process that forms pi bonds, crucial in the final step of EAS to restore aromaticity after electrophile addition. Acid A byproduct often formed during EAS, resulting from the removal of a proton in the elimination step. Resonance Hybrid A depiction showing delocalized charge or electrons across several atoms, representing the true structure of intermediates like the sigma complex.
Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond
3 problems
Topic
Johnny
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond - Part 2 of 3
9 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Ernest
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond - Part 3 of 3
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny