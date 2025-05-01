Aromaticity A property granting extra stability to cyclic, planar molecules with delocalized pi electrons, making them resistant to typical addition reactions.

Benzene A six-membered aromatic ring with alternating double bonds, serving as the classic substrate for electrophilic aromatic substitution.

Electrophile A species with a positive charge or partial positive character that seeks electrons, initiating attack on electron-rich aromatic rings.

Sigma Complex A high-energy, resonance-stabilized carbocation intermediate formed after electrophile addition to an aromatic ring.

Arenium Ion A resonance-stabilized carbocation intermediate in aromatic substitution, also known as the sigma complex.

Resonance Delocalization of electrons across multiple atoms, stabilizing intermediates like the sigma complex during aromatic substitution.