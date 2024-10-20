Energy Production in Biochemical Pathways quiz Flashcards
Terms in this set (10)
- Which of the following is true about the energy content of nutrients?Energy content in nutrients is primarily derived from oxidation reactions and cleavage reactions, which produce electron carriers and release energy from high-energy phosphate bonds.
- Which of the following is an energy-yielding nutrient?Energy-yielding nutrients include substrates like malate and succinate, which are involved in oxidation reactions producing NADH and FADH2.
- From where do most producers get energy?Most producers get energy from biochemical pathways involving oxidation reactions and cleavage reactions.
- What is a biochemical pathway?A biochemical pathway is a series of chemical reactions occurring within a cell that leads to the conversion of substrates into products, often generating energy.
- Which of the following mechanisms does not generate ATP using an electron transport chain?Cleavage reactions, such as the hydrolysis of ATP, do not generate ATP using an electron transport chain.
- What role do dehydrogenases play in biochemical pathways?Dehydrogenases are enzymes that facilitate oxidation reactions, converting substrates like malate and succinate into products like oxaloacetate and fumarate.
- How is energy released during cleavage reactions?Energy is released during cleavage reactions by breaking high-energy phosphate bonds, such as those in ATP, through hydrolysis.
- What is the result of the oxidation of malate in the citric acid cycle?The oxidation of malate in the citric acid cycle results in the formation of oxaloacetate and the production of NADH.
- What transformation occurs during the oxidation of succinate?During the oxidation of succinate, it is transformed into fumarate, and FAD is converted into FADH2.
- What is the significance of electron carriers in energy production?Electron carriers like NADH and FADH2 are crucial for energy production as they transport electrons to the electron transport chain, facilitating ATP synthesis.