Hey, everyone. So here we can say that biochemical systems most commonly employ 2 methods to produce energy. Now in the first one, we have oxidation reactions. And they produce energy in the form of electron carriers. So we're talking about the production of NADH and FADH 2 .

If we take a look here, we have step 8 of our citric acid cycle, where we have malate being changed into oxaloacetate. Here, we have NAD+. It's going to gain electrons to become NADH and through the use of our substrate, malate, and our enzyme, malate dehydrogenase, we create oxaloacetate. Remember, when we talk about dehydrogenases as enzymes, we're talking about oxidation reactions. Over here, this represents step 6 of our Citric Acid Cycle where we have succinate being changed into fumarate.

Again, we're using a dehydrogenase, so this is an oxidation that's occurring. In this case, though, we have FAD becoming FADH 2 . Remember, FAD to FADH 2 will be utilized in order to create a pi bond. In this case, we created a pi bond between these two carbons which transforms our succinate into fumarate. Now, next, we're gonna say we have what's called cleavage reactions or just simply hydrolysis.

So we're going to have the cleavage or hydrolysis of high energy bonds to release energy stored in them. A great way to look at this is the cleaving of our phosphate bonds in ATP to release energy. So here we have ATP, we include our water, here it's going to help break one of these bonds, releasing an inorganic phosphate. And in the process, because we're breaking that high energy bond, we're gonna release ATP. So here's the ATP that's released.

So just remember, when it comes to these biochemical systems, biochemical reactions, there are mainly 2 major ways to produce energy, either through oxidation reactions or through cleavage slash hydrolysis.