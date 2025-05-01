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Enolate A resonance-stabilized intermediate formed by deprotonation at the alpha carbon of a carbonyl compound. Alkyl Halide An organic molecule containing a halogen atom bonded to an sp3-hybridized carbon, used as an electrophile in alkylation. Acid Chloride A reactive carboxylic acid derivative with a chlorine atom, commonly used for acylation reactions. Alpha Carbon The carbon atom directly adjacent to a carbonyl group, often the site of deprotonation in enolate chemistry. Beta Dicarbonyl A compound featuring two carbonyl groups separated by one carbon, often formed after acylation. Symmetrical Ketone A ketone with identical groups on both sides of the carbonyl, allowing only one possible enolate. Asymmetrical Ketone A ketone with different groups on each side of the carbonyl, leading to multiple possible enolates. Thermodynamic Product The more stable reaction outcome, typically with the most substituted alpha carbon and lowest overall energy. Kinetic Product The reaction outcome formed fastest, usually with the least substituted alpha carbon due to lower steric hindrance. LDA A bulky, non-nucleophilic base (lithium diisopropylamide) that selectively forms enolates without side reactions. Tert-Butoxide A bulky base that, like LDA, favors formation of the kinetic enolate by deprotonating less hindered positions. NaOH A small, strong base that favors formation of the thermodynamic enolate by deprotonating more substituted positions. Transesterification A process where an ester is converted into another ester through exchange of the alkoxy group, often unwanted in enolate chemistry. Non-Nucleophilic Base A base that removes protons without participating in nucleophilic substitution or addition, preventing side reactions. Resonance Structure Alternative Lewis structures for a molecule, showing delocalization of electrons, crucial for enolate stability.
Enolate Alkylation and Acylation definitions
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Enolate Alkylation and Acylation
24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
5 problems
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Johnny
Enamine Alkylation and Acylation
24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
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21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon - Part 1 of 2
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21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon - Part 2 of 2
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