Enolate A resonance-stabilized intermediate formed by deprotonation at the alpha carbon of a carbonyl compound.

Alkyl Halide An organic molecule containing a halogen atom bonded to an sp3-hybridized carbon, used as an electrophile in alkylation.

Acid Chloride A reactive carboxylic acid derivative with a chlorine atom, commonly used for acylation reactions.

Alpha Carbon The carbon atom directly adjacent to a carbonyl group, often the site of deprotonation in enolate chemistry.

Beta Dicarbonyl A compound featuring two carbonyl groups separated by one carbon, often formed after acylation.

Symmetrical Ketone A ketone with identical groups on both sides of the carbonyl, allowing only one possible enolate.