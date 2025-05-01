What is the key step in enolate alkylation and acylation reactions? The key step is the formation of an enolate, which then attacks an alkyl halide or acid chloride to form an alpha-alkylated or acylated product.

What type of product is formed when an enolate reacts with an alkyl halide? An alpha-alkylated carbon is formed as the product.

What type of product is formed when an enolate reacts with an acid chloride? A beta-dicarbonyl compound with an acyl group is formed.

Why are directed reactions necessary for asymmetrical ketones in enolate chemistry? Directed reactions are necessary because asymmetrical ketones can form more than one enolate, leading to different products.

How can you control which enolate forms from an asymmetrical ketone? You can control enolate formation by choosing the appropriate base: bulky bases favor kinetic enolates, while small bases favor thermodynamic enolates.

What characterizes the thermodynamic enolate product? The thermodynamic product is the more stable enolate, typically with the most substituted alpha carbon.