Enolate A resonance-stabilized intermediate formed by deprotonating the alpha position of a carbonyl in base, with nucleophilic character at the alpha carbon.

Alpha Carbon The carbon atom directly adjacent to a carbonyl group, notable for its increased nucleophilicity in basic conditions.

Resonance Structure Alternative electron arrangements in a molecule, allowing negative charge delocalization between oxygen and carbon in enolates.

Base-Catalyzed Tautomerization A process where a base removes an alpha proton from a carbonyl, generating an enolate intermediate.

Nucleophile A species with electron density available to attack electrophilic centers, such as the alpha carbon in enolates.

Electrophile An electron-deficient species that can be attacked by nucleophiles, often reacting with enolates at the alpha position.