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Enolate A resonance-stabilized intermediate formed by deprotonating the alpha position of a carbonyl in base, with nucleophilic character at the alpha carbon. Alpha Carbon The carbon atom directly adjacent to a carbonyl group, notable for its increased nucleophilicity in basic conditions. Resonance Structure Alternative electron arrangements in a molecule, allowing negative charge delocalization between oxygen and carbon in enolates. Base-Catalyzed Tautomerization A process where a base removes an alpha proton from a carbonyl, generating an enolate intermediate. Nucleophile A species with electron density available to attack electrophilic centers, such as the alpha carbon in enolates. Electrophile An electron-deficient species that can be attacked by nucleophiles, often reacting with enolates at the alpha position. Carbonyl Group A functional group featuring a carbon double-bonded to oxygen, central to enolate and nucleophilic addition chemistry. Tetrahedral Intermediate A transient structure formed when a nucleophile adds to a carbonyl carbon, resulting in four substituents around the central atom. Alpha Substitution A reaction where a hydrogen at the alpha position of a carbonyl is replaced by an electrophile via enolate chemistry. Enolate Anion A negatively charged species with delocalized electrons, formed by deprotonation at the alpha carbon of a carbonyl. Substituted Alcohol A product formed when a nucleophile adds to a carbonyl, followed by protonation, resulting in an alcohol with a new substituent. Grignard Reaction A process where a Grignard reagent adds to a carbonyl, forming a tetrahedral intermediate and ultimately a substituted alcohol. Reduction A reaction where a carbonyl compound gains electrons, often resulting in the formation of an alcohol. Alpha Proton A hydrogen atom attached to the alpha carbon, which is removed by a base to generate an enolate. Electrophilic Alpha Substitution A mechanism where an enolate intermediate enables the replacement of an alpha hydrogen with various electrophiles.
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Enolate
24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
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Acid-Catalyzed Alpha-Halogentation
24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
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21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon - Part 1 of 2
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21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon - Part 2 of 2
5 topics 12 problems
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