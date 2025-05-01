What intermediate is formed during base-catalyzed tautomerization of carbonyl compounds? An enolate intermediate is formed, which is resonance stabilized.

Where can the negative charge reside in an enolate's resonance structures? The negative charge can reside on either the oxygen or the alpha carbon.

Which resonance form of the enolate is most useful for predicting reaction products? The form with the negative charge on the alpha carbon is most useful for predicting products.

How does the reactivity of the alpha carbon in enolates differ from typical carbonyl chemistry? In enolates, the alpha carbon acts as a nucleophile, whereas in typical carbonyl chemistry, the carbonyl carbon is an electrophile.

What is the main role of the alpha carbon in enolate chemistry? The alpha carbon serves as a good nucleophile in basic solutions.

What happens when a base removes an alpha proton from a carbonyl compound? An enolate anion is formed, which can attack electrophiles.