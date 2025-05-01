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What intermediate is formed during base-catalyzed tautomerization of carbonyl compounds? An enolate intermediate is formed, which is resonance stabilized. Where can the negative charge reside in an enolate's resonance structures? The negative charge can reside on either the oxygen or the alpha carbon. Which resonance form of the enolate is most useful for predicting reaction products? The form with the negative charge on the alpha carbon is most useful for predicting products. How does the reactivity of the alpha carbon in enolates differ from typical carbonyl chemistry? In enolates, the alpha carbon acts as a nucleophile, whereas in typical carbonyl chemistry, the carbonyl carbon is an electrophile. What is the main role of the alpha carbon in enolate chemistry? The alpha carbon serves as a good nucleophile in basic solutions. What happens when a base removes an alpha proton from a carbonyl compound? An enolate anion is formed, which can attack electrophiles. What type of products are formed when enolates react with electrophiles? Alpha-substituted carbonyl compounds are formed. What is the general theme of enolate-mediated reactions? Hydrogens at the alpha position are substituted with various electrophiles. What is the mechanism called when enolates substitute hydrogen at the alpha position with electrophiles? This mechanism is called Electrophilic Alpha Substitution. How does nucleophilic addition to carbonyls typically proceed? A nucleophile attacks the partially positive carbonyl carbon, forming a tetrahedral intermediate and then a substituted alcohol. What happens to the O negative in the tetrahedral intermediate during nucleophilic addition? It protonates because there are no good leaving groups, resulting in a substituted alcohol. What is the difference between nucleophilic addition and enolate chemistry? Nucleophilic addition adds to the carbonyl carbon, while enolate chemistry substitutes at the alpha carbon. What is the significance of enolate formation in organic chemistry? Enolate formation opens up a new branch of carbonyl chemistry, allowing for alpha substitution reactions. What is required to generate an enolate from a carbonyl compound? A base is required to deprotonate the alpha position and generate the enolate. What is the outcome when enolates attack random electrophiles? The alpha carbon becomes substituted, resulting in alpha-substituted carbonyl products.
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