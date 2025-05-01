Entropy Tendency of a system to adopt its most probable, disordered state, reflecting the statistical likelihood of molecular arrangements.

Disorder State where molecules are arranged in numerous possible ways, making it statistically more probable than ordered arrangements.

Probability Likelihood that a system will exist in a particular state, with higher values favoring more disordered molecular arrangements.

Delta S Quantitative measure indicating the change in disorder; positive values mean increased disorder, negative values mean increased order.

Gibbs Free Energy Thermodynamic quantity combining enthalpy, temperature, and entropy to predict reaction spontaneity using the equation ΔG = ΔH - TΔS.

Thermal Cracking Process in the petroleum industry where large hydrocarbons are split into smaller molecules at high temperatures, increasing disorder.