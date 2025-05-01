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Entropy Tendency of a system to adopt its most probable, disordered state, reflecting the statistical likelihood of molecular arrangements. Disorder State where molecules are arranged in numerous possible ways, making it statistically more probable than ordered arrangements. Probability Likelihood that a system will exist in a particular state, with higher values favoring more disordered molecular arrangements. Delta S Quantitative measure indicating the change in disorder; positive values mean increased disorder, negative values mean increased order. Gibbs Free Energy Thermodynamic quantity combining enthalpy, temperature, and entropy to predict reaction spontaneity using the equation ΔG = ΔH - TΔS. Thermal Cracking Process in the petroleum industry where large hydrocarbons are split into smaller molecules at high temperatures, increasing disorder. Phase Transition Change between solid, liquid, and gas states, where increased molecular motion and vibrational freedom raise disorder. Vibrational Freedom Extent to which molecules can move and vibrate, with higher values in liquids and gases compared to solids, enhancing disorder. Acyclic Molecule Structure with open carbon chains, allowing greater rotational freedom and more possible conformations than rings. Cyclic Molecule Structure with atoms connected in a ring, restricting rotational freedom and limiting possible conformations. Lactone Cyclic ester that, when opened, increases molecular freedom and disorder due to the formation of acyclic chains. Conformer Different spatial arrangement of a molecule due to rotation around single bonds, with more possible in flexible chains. Decarboxylation Reaction where a carboxylic acid loses CO2, often producing a gas and increasing the number of molecules and disorder. Spontaneity Tendency of a reaction to proceed without external input, favored by increased disorder and higher temperature. Enthalpy Thermodynamic property related to heat changes in reactions, distinct from disorder but part of the Gibbs equation.
Entropy definitions
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