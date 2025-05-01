What is a more intuitive definition of entropy than 'measure of disorder'? Entropy is the tendency of a system to take its most probable form, which is usually the more disordered state.

How does entropy relate to the probability of a system's state? A system is statistically more likely to be in a disordered state because there are more possible arrangements, making higher entropy states more probable.

What does a positive value of delta S indicate about a system's entropy? A positive delta S means the system's entropy is increasing, indicating greater disorder.

What does a negative value of delta S indicate about a system's entropy? A negative delta S means the system's entropy is decreasing, indicating greater order.

In organic chemistry, what are you typically asked to determine about entropy in a reaction? You are usually asked to determine whether a reaction has a positive or negative delta S, not to calculate the exact value.

How does increasing the number of molecules in a reaction affect entropy? Increasing the number of molecules increases entropy because there are more possible arrangements for the molecules.