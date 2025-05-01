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What is a more intuitive definition of entropy than 'measure of disorder'? Entropy is the tendency of a system to take its most probable form, which is usually the more disordered state. How does entropy relate to the probability of a system's state? A system is statistically more likely to be in a disordered state because there are more possible arrangements, making higher entropy states more probable. What does a positive value of delta S indicate about a system's entropy? A positive delta S means the system's entropy is increasing, indicating greater disorder. What does a negative value of delta S indicate about a system's entropy? A negative delta S means the system's entropy is decreasing, indicating greater order. In organic chemistry, what are you typically asked to determine about entropy in a reaction? You are usually asked to determine whether a reaction has a positive or negative delta S, not to calculate the exact value. How does increasing the number of molecules in a reaction affect entropy? Increasing the number of molecules increases entropy because there are more possible arrangements for the molecules. Why is thermal cracking entropically favored? Thermal cracking is favored because it breaks large hydrocarbons into many smaller molecules, increasing the number of possible arrangements and thus entropy. How do phase transitions from solid to liquid or liquid to gas affect entropy? Phase transitions to more fluid states increase entropy due to greater vibrational freedom and movement of molecules. Why is the formation of a gas from a liquid or solid entropically favored? Gases have much more freedom of motion than liquids or solids, so forming a gas increases entropy. What is an example of a reaction that is entropically favored due to both phase change and increased molecule number? Decarboxylation, which produces a ketone and CO2 gas from a carboxylic acid, is favored because it creates a gas and increases the number of molecules. How does converting a cyclic molecule to an acyclic molecule affect entropy? Converting a cyclic molecule to an acyclic one increases entropy by allowing more freedom of rotation for the carbon chains. Why does opening a lactone ring increase entropy? Opening a lactone ring creates an acyclic structure with more possible conformations, increasing the system's entropy. How does temperature affect the impact of entropy in the Gibbs Free Energy equation? Increasing temperature amplifies the effect of entropy (delta S) in the equation, making reactions that increase disorder more favored. What is the Gibbs Free Energy equation and how does it relate to entropy? The equation is Delta G = Delta H - T Delta S; as temperature (T) increases, the entropy term (T Delta S) becomes more significant in determining spontaneity. What types of reactions are most spontaneous at high temperatures according to entropy considerations? Reactions that increase the number of molecules, involve phase changes to more disordered states, or increase molecular freedom are most spontaneous at high temperatures.
Entropy quiz
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