Epimerization Conversion of a molecule into its epimer by altering the configuration at a single chiral center, often at C2 in sugars.

Monosaccharide Simple sugar molecule that can undergo various isomerizations and tautomerizations under basic conditions.

Base Catalysis Acceleration of a chemical reaction by a base, often leading to complex mixtures in sugar chemistry.

C2 Position Second carbon in a sugar ring, commonly involved in stereochemical changes during epimerization.

Enolate Mechanism Pathway involving deprotonation at the alpha carbon next to a carbonyl, forming an enolate intermediate.

Enediol Mechanism Route where deprotonation forms a double bond with two hydroxyl groups, creating an enediol intermediate.