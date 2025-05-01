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Epimerization Conversion of a molecule into its epimer by altering the configuration at a single chiral center, often at C2 in sugars. Monosaccharide Simple sugar molecule that can undergo various isomerizations and tautomerizations under basic conditions. Base Catalysis Acceleration of a chemical reaction by a base, often leading to complex mixtures in sugar chemistry. C2 Position Second carbon in a sugar ring, commonly involved in stereochemical changes during epimerization. Enolate Mechanism Pathway involving deprotonation at the alpha carbon next to a carbonyl, forming an enolate intermediate. Enediol Mechanism Route where deprotonation forms a double bond with two hydroxyl groups, creating an enediol intermediate. Alpha Carbon Carbon atom adjacent to a carbonyl group, notable for its increased acidity and reactivity in base. Anomer Isomer differing at the C1 position in sugars, resulting from mutarotation, not to be confused with epimers at C2. Mutarotation Equilibration between different anomers at the C1 position, leading to a mixture of alpha and beta forms. Enolate Resonance-stabilized intermediate with a negative charge on the alpha carbon, formed during base-catalyzed reactions. Enediol Intermediate featuring a double bond flanked by two hydroxyl groups, central to one pathway of epimerization. Stereochemistry Spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules, crucial for understanding changes during epimerization. Racemization Loss of stereochemical information at a chiral center, resulting in a mixture of configurations. D-Glucopyranose Six-membered ring form of glucose, often used as a model for studying epimerization. D-Mannopyranose Monosaccharide formed from D-glucopyranose by inversion at the C2 hydroxyl group.
Epimerization definitions
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Epimerization
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