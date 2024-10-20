Equilibrium Constant quiz Flashcards
Equilibrium Constant quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- What does the pKa value indicate in organic chemistry?The pKa value indicates a molecule's tendency to donate protons, with lower values representing stronger acids.
- How does the dissociation constant relate to acid strength?A higher dissociation constant indicates a stronger acid, as it fully dissociates in solution.
- What is the relationship between pKa and the equilibrium constant?The pKa is the negative log of the equilibrium constant, reflecting the tendency of a molecule to donate protons.
- Why is pKa used instead of pH in organic chemistry?pKa is used to measure the tendency of a molecule to donate protons, which is more relevant than the solution's acidity or basicity.
- What pKa value is considered neutral, similar to water?A pKa value of 16 is considered neutral, similar to water.
- What does a pKa value of -10 indicate?A pKa value of -10 indicates a very strong acid.
- What does a pKa value of 50 indicate?A pKa value of 50 indicates a very weak acid, poor at dissociating.
- How does the pKa scale compare to the pH scale?Both scales measure acidity, but pKa focuses on a molecule's proton donation tendency, with lower values indicating stronger acids.
- What is the significance of a low pKa value?A low pKa value signifies a strong acid with a high tendency to donate protons.
- What does a high pKa value suggest about a molecule's acidity?A high pKa value suggests that the molecule is a weak acid with a low tendency to donate protons.