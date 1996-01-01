Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

3. Acids and Bases

Equilibrium Constant

Next Topic

Now that we understand what an acid is, we need a method of quantifying which acids are stronger and which are weaker. pH doesn’t work for this, let me explain why:

pH vs. pKa

1

concept

Why we use pKa instead of pH.

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1

The Ka (dissociation constant) describes the tendency of a molecule to break apart. In the case of acids, that specifically means donating protons, which is exactly what we are interested in knowing!

2

concept

The relationship between equilibrium constant and pKa.

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
3

concept

The pH scale vs. the pKa scale.

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1

The pH and pKa scales really are completely different. Pardon my French! pKas are obviously something I’m really passionate about. 

Content
Content

Calculating pKa

This is the easiest kind of question you could get. Calculating pKa’s just takes some very simple math. 

What is the pKa of acetic acid? Hint:take the negative log of the dissociation constant.

Content
4

example

Calculate the pKa of acetic acid

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

What is the pKa of ammonium? Hint:take the negative log of the dissociation constant.

Content
5

example

Calculating pKa and comparing acidity

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.