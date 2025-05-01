Fatty Acid A molecule with a long hydrocarbon tail and a carboxylic acid head, typically containing an even number of carbons between 12 and 26.

Amphipathic Describes a molecule possessing both hydrophobic and hydrophilic regions, allowing interaction with both water and lipids.

Hydrocarbon Tail The nonpolar, hydrophobic chain of carbons and hydrogens in a fatty acid, responsible for its insolubility in water.

Carboxylic Acid Head The polar, hydrophilic end of a fatty acid, containing a carboxyl group that interacts with water.

Saturated Fatty Acid A fatty acid with only single bonds between carbons, resulting in a straight, tightly packed structure.

Unsaturated Fatty Acid A fatty acid containing one or more double (pi) bonds, introducing kinks and reducing packing efficiency.