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Fatty Acid A molecule with a long hydrocarbon tail and a carboxylic acid head, typically containing an even number of carbons between 12 and 26. Amphipathic Describes a molecule possessing both hydrophobic and hydrophilic regions, allowing interaction with both water and lipids. Hydrocarbon Tail The nonpolar, hydrophobic chain of carbons and hydrogens in a fatty acid, responsible for its insolubility in water. Carboxylic Acid Head The polar, hydrophilic end of a fatty acid, containing a carboxyl group that interacts with water. Saturated Fatty Acid A fatty acid with only single bonds between carbons, resulting in a straight, tightly packed structure. Unsaturated Fatty Acid A fatty acid containing one or more double (pi) bonds, introducing kinks and reducing packing efficiency. Cis Configuration A geometric arrangement where substituents on a double bond are on the same side, common in natural fatty acids. Shorthand Notation A concise way to represent fatty acids, indicating total carbons and double bonds, e.g., 18:1. Lauric Acid A saturated fatty acid with 12 carbons, serving as the starting point in common saturated fatty acid mnemonics. Myristic Acid A saturated fatty acid with 14 carbons, remembered as the second in the mnemonic for saturated fatty acids. Palmitic Acid A saturated fatty acid with 16 carbons, commonly found in fats and oils, and central in mnemonic devices. Stearic Acid A saturated fatty acid with 18 carbons, known for its straight chain and presence in animal fats. Arachidic Acid A saturated fatty acid with 20 carbons, the longest in the common saturated fatty acid mnemonic. Oleic Acid A monounsaturated fatty acid with 18 carbons and one double bond, prevalent in olive oil. Arachidonic Acid A polyunsaturated fatty acid with 20 carbons and four double bonds, with the first double bond at carbon 5.
Fatty Acids definitions
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