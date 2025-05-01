Skip to main content
Back

Fatty Acids definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Fatty Acid
    A molecule with a long hydrocarbon tail and a carboxylic acid head, typically containing an even number of carbons between 12 and 26.
  • Amphipathic
    Describes a molecule possessing both hydrophobic and hydrophilic regions, allowing interaction with both water and lipids.
  • Hydrocarbon Tail
    The nonpolar, hydrophobic chain of carbons and hydrogens in a fatty acid, responsible for its insolubility in water.
  • Carboxylic Acid Head
    The polar, hydrophilic end of a fatty acid, containing a carboxyl group that interacts with water.
  • Saturated Fatty Acid
    A fatty acid with only single bonds between carbons, resulting in a straight, tightly packed structure.
  • Unsaturated Fatty Acid
    A fatty acid containing one or more double (pi) bonds, introducing kinks and reducing packing efficiency.
  • Cis Configuration
    A geometric arrangement where substituents on a double bond are on the same side, common in natural fatty acids.
  • Shorthand Notation
    A concise way to represent fatty acids, indicating total carbons and double bonds, e.g., 18:1.
  • Lauric Acid
    A saturated fatty acid with 12 carbons, serving as the starting point in common saturated fatty acid mnemonics.
  • Myristic Acid
    A saturated fatty acid with 14 carbons, remembered as the second in the mnemonic for saturated fatty acids.
  • Palmitic Acid
    A saturated fatty acid with 16 carbons, commonly found in fats and oils, and central in mnemonic devices.
  • Stearic Acid
    A saturated fatty acid with 18 carbons, known for its straight chain and presence in animal fats.
  • Arachidic Acid
    A saturated fatty acid with 20 carbons, the longest in the common saturated fatty acid mnemonic.
  • Oleic Acid
    A monounsaturated fatty acid with 18 carbons and one double bond, prevalent in olive oil.
  • Arachidonic Acid
    A polyunsaturated fatty acid with 20 carbons and four double bonds, with the first double bond at carbon 5.