Fischer Esterification Acid-catalyzed process converting a carboxylic acid and alcohol into an ester, commonly tested as a nucleophilic acyl substitution.

Carboxylic Acid Organic compound featuring a carbonyl and hydroxyl group bonded to the same carbon, serving as a reactant in ester formation.

Alcohol Organic molecule containing a hydroxyl group, acting as a nucleophile in the esterification mechanism.

Ester Functional group formed by replacing the hydroxyl of a carboxylic acid with an alkoxy group, resulting from esterification.

Acid Catalyst Substance, often a protonated alcohol, that donates protons to facilitate the esterification mechanism without being consumed.

Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution Reaction type where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on a carbonyl carbon, central to ester formation.