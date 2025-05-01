Back
Fischer Esterification Acid-catalyzed process converting a carboxylic acid and alcohol into an ester, commonly tested as a nucleophilic acyl substitution. Carboxylic Acid Organic compound featuring a carbonyl and hydroxyl group bonded to the same carbon, serving as a reactant in ester formation. Alcohol Organic molecule containing a hydroxyl group, acting as a nucleophile in the esterification mechanism. Ester Functional group formed by replacing the hydroxyl of a carboxylic acid with an alkoxy group, resulting from esterification. Acid Catalyst Substance, often a protonated alcohol, that donates protons to facilitate the esterification mechanism without being consumed. Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution Reaction type where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on a carbonyl carbon, central to ester formation. Protonation Initial step involving the addition of a proton to increase electrophilicity, enabling subsequent nucleophilic attack. Nucleophilic Attack Step where a nucleophile forms a bond with an electron-deficient carbon, creating a tetrahedral intermediate. Proton Transfer Movement of a proton within the reaction intermediate, preparing a group for elimination. Elimination Step where a leaving group, such as water, is expelled from the intermediate, forming a new double bond. Deprotonation Final step where a proton is removed, regenerating the acid catalyst and yielding the ester product. Resonance Structure Alternative Lewis structure showing electron delocalization, often stabilizing intermediates in the mechanism. Reversibility Characteristic of the reaction allowing the process to proceed in either direction under suitable conditions. Intermediate Transient species formed during the mechanism, existing between reactants and products. Leaving Group Atom or group, such as water, that departs from the intermediate, facilitating product formation.
Fischer Esterification definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Fischer Esterification
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
5 problems
Topic
Johnny
Acid-Catalyzed Ester Hydrolysis
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
6 problems
Topic
Johnny
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Johnny
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 3 of 3
6 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Johnny