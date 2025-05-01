Skip to main content
Back

Fischer Esterification definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Fischer Esterification
    Acid-catalyzed process converting a carboxylic acid and alcohol into an ester, commonly tested as a nucleophilic acyl substitution.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    Organic compound featuring a carbonyl and hydroxyl group bonded to the same carbon, serving as a reactant in ester formation.
  • Alcohol
    Organic molecule containing a hydroxyl group, acting as a nucleophile in the esterification mechanism.
  • Ester
    Functional group formed by replacing the hydroxyl of a carboxylic acid with an alkoxy group, resulting from esterification.
  • Acid Catalyst
    Substance, often a protonated alcohol, that donates protons to facilitate the esterification mechanism without being consumed.
  • Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
    Reaction type where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on a carbonyl carbon, central to ester formation.
  • Protonation
    Initial step involving the addition of a proton to increase electrophilicity, enabling subsequent nucleophilic attack.
  • Nucleophilic Attack
    Step where a nucleophile forms a bond with an electron-deficient carbon, creating a tetrahedral intermediate.
  • Proton Transfer
    Movement of a proton within the reaction intermediate, preparing a group for elimination.
  • Elimination
    Step where a leaving group, such as water, is expelled from the intermediate, forming a new double bond.
  • Deprotonation
    Final step where a proton is removed, regenerating the acid catalyst and yielding the ester product.
  • Resonance Structure
    Alternative Lewis structure showing electron delocalization, often stabilizing intermediates in the mechanism.
  • Reversibility
    Characteristic of the reaction allowing the process to proceed in either direction under suitable conditions.
  • Intermediate
    Transient species formed during the mechanism, existing between reactants and products.
  • Leaving Group
    Atom or group, such as water, that departs from the intermediate, facilitating product formation.