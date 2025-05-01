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What are the starting materials and the main product in Fischer esterification? The starting materials are a carboxylic acid and an alcohol, and the main product is an ester. What type of catalysis is involved in Fischer esterification? Fischer esterification is acid-catalyzed. What is the first mechanistic step in Fischer esterification? The first step is protonation of the carboxylic acid. What is the role of the acid in Fischer esterification? The acid acts as a catalyst, facilitating protonation and other steps but is regenerated at the end. What is the nucleophile in the Fischer esterification mechanism? The nucleophile is the alcohol. What key type of reaction is Fischer esterification an example of? It is an example of nucleophilic acyl substitution. What happens after the nucleophilic attack in Fischer esterification? A proton transfer occurs to prepare for the elimination of water. What group is eliminated during Fischer esterification? A water molecule (H2O) is eliminated. What is the final mechanistic step in Fischer esterification? The final step is deprotonation to regenerate the acid catalyst. Is Fischer esterification a reversible reaction? Yes, Fischer esterification is completely reversible. How is the acid catalyst regenerated in Fischer esterification? It is regenerated during the final deprotonation step. What is the purpose of the proton transfer step in the mechanism? The proton transfer makes one of the OH groups a better leaving group as water. What other reaction mechanisms are similar to Fischer esterification? Mechanisms for acetals and imines are similar, as they also involve acid-catalyzed carbonyl reactions. Why do professors often test Fischer esterification? Because it is a fundamental example of nucleophilic acyl substitution and illustrates key mechanistic steps. What is the significance of resonance structures in the Fischer esterification mechanism? Resonance structures help illustrate the distribution of charge and electron movement during the reaction.
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