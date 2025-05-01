What are the starting materials and the main product in Fischer esterification? The starting materials are a carboxylic acid and an alcohol, and the main product is an ester.

What type of catalysis is involved in Fischer esterification? Fischer esterification is acid-catalyzed.

What is the first mechanistic step in Fischer esterification? The first step is protonation of the carboxylic acid.

What is the role of the acid in Fischer esterification? The acid acts as a catalyst, facilitating protonation and other steps but is regenerated at the end.

What is the nucleophile in the Fischer esterification mechanism? The nucleophile is the alcohol.

What key type of reaction is Fischer esterification an example of? It is an example of nucleophilic acyl substitution.