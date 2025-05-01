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Fischer Projection A 2D representation of a 3D molecule, where vertical lines indicate bonds going into the page and horizontal lines indicate bonds coming out. Bond Line Structure A simplified drawing style showing carbon chains as zigzag lines, omitting hydrogen atoms for clarity. Wedge and Dash Notation A method to depict 3D spatial orientation, with wedges for bonds coming out of the page and dashes for bonds going in. Caterpillar View A visualization technique where the molecule is seen from the side, aligning atoms in a linear fashion to clarify spatial arrangement. Zigzag Pattern The typical arrangement of carbon atoms in bond line structures, achieved by rotating every other bond for accurate 3D depiction. Vertical Bond A line in Fischer projections representing a bond directed into the plane of the page. Horizontal Bond A line in Fischer projections representing a bond directed out of the plane of the page. Stereochemistry The study of spatial arrangements of atoms and their impact on molecular properties and reactions. Haworth Projection A drawing style used for cyclic molecules, especially sugars, highlighting atoms above and below the ring plane. Sawhorse Projection A depiction emphasizing the spatial relationship and orientation of adjacent atoms, useful for analyzing configurations. Newman Projection A visualization method for conformations, showing the view along a carbon-carbon bond axis. Functional Group A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions. Configuration The fixed spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule, crucial for distinguishing isomers. Eyeball Method A strategy for visualizing which groups are in front or back when converting projections, aiding in accurate 3D interpretation.
Fischer Projection definitions
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