Fischer Projection A 2D representation of a 3D molecule, where vertical lines indicate bonds going into the page and horizontal lines indicate bonds coming out.

Bond Line Structure A simplified drawing style showing carbon chains as zigzag lines, omitting hydrogen atoms for clarity.

Wedge and Dash Notation A method to depict 3D spatial orientation, with wedges for bonds coming out of the page and dashes for bonds going in.

Caterpillar View A visualization technique where the molecule is seen from the side, aligning atoms in a linear fashion to clarify spatial arrangement.

Zigzag Pattern The typical arrangement of carbon atoms in bond line structures, achieved by rotating every other bond for accurate 3D depiction.

Vertical Bond A line in Fischer projections representing a bond directed into the plane of the page.