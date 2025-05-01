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Fischer Projection definitions

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  • Fischer Projection
    A 2D representation of a 3D molecule, where vertical lines indicate bonds going into the page and horizontal lines indicate bonds coming out.
  • Bond Line Structure
    A simplified drawing style showing carbon chains as zigzag lines, omitting hydrogen atoms for clarity.
  • Wedge and Dash Notation
    A method to depict 3D spatial orientation, with wedges for bonds coming out of the page and dashes for bonds going in.
  • Caterpillar View
    A visualization technique where the molecule is seen from the side, aligning atoms in a linear fashion to clarify spatial arrangement.
  • Zigzag Pattern
    The typical arrangement of carbon atoms in bond line structures, achieved by rotating every other bond for accurate 3D depiction.
  • Vertical Bond
    A line in Fischer projections representing a bond directed into the plane of the page.
  • Horizontal Bond
    A line in Fischer projections representing a bond directed out of the plane of the page.
  • Stereochemistry
    The study of spatial arrangements of atoms and their impact on molecular properties and reactions.
  • Haworth Projection
    A drawing style used for cyclic molecules, especially sugars, highlighting atoms above and below the ring plane.
  • Sawhorse Projection
    A depiction emphasizing the spatial relationship and orientation of adjacent atoms, useful for analyzing configurations.
  • Newman Projection
    A visualization method for conformations, showing the view along a carbon-carbon bond axis.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions.
  • Configuration
    The fixed spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule, crucial for distinguishing isomers.
  • Eyeball Method
    A strategy for visualizing which groups are in front or back when converting projections, aiding in accurate 3D interpretation.