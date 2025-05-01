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Frost Circle A diagrammatic tool using polygons to visualize molecular orbital energy levels in cyclic compounds. Hückel's Rule A guideline stating that aromatic stability arises when a molecule has 2, 6, 10, 14, etc., pi electrons. Molecular Orbital A region in a molecule where electrons are likely to be found, depicted at each polygon vertex in the method. Bonding Orbital An energy level below the nonbonding line in the Frost circle, filled first and contributing to molecular stability. Antibonding Orbital An energy level above the nonbonding line, filled only after all bonding orbitals are occupied, leading to instability. Nonbonding Line The horizontal divider in the Frost circle separating bonding from antibonding molecular orbitals. Pi Electron An electron occupying a molecular orbital formed from sideways overlap of p orbitals in a ring system. Degenerate Orbitals Orbitals of equal energy, requiring even electron distribution according to Hund's rule. Aromaticity A property of cyclic molecules with completely filled bonding orbitals, resulting in exceptional stability. Antiaromaticity A property of cyclic molecules with partially filled bonding orbitals, causing unique instability. Aufbau Principle A rule dictating that electrons fill the lowest available energy orbitals before higher ones in the Frost circle. Hund's Rule A rule requiring electrons to occupy degenerate orbitals singly before pairing up. Inscribed Polygon Method A technique for drawing polygons with one vertex down to represent molecular orbital energy levels. Cyclobutadiene A four-membered ring molecule used as an example of antiaromatic instability due to non-Hückel pi electron count. Cyclopropenyl Anion A three-membered ring with a negative charge, illustrating antiaromaticity in the Frost circle method.
Frost Circle definitions
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