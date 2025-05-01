Frost Circle A diagrammatic tool using polygons to visualize molecular orbital energy levels in cyclic compounds.

Hückel's Rule A guideline stating that aromatic stability arises when a molecule has 2, 6, 10, 14, etc., pi electrons.

Molecular Orbital A region in a molecule where electrons are likely to be found, depicted at each polygon vertex in the method.

Bonding Orbital An energy level below the nonbonding line in the Frost circle, filled first and contributing to molecular stability.

Antibonding Orbital An energy level above the nonbonding line, filled only after all bonding orbitals are occupied, leading to instability.

Nonbonding Line The horizontal divider in the Frost circle separating bonding from antibonding molecular orbitals.