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What is the Frost circle (or inscribed polygon) method used for in organic chemistry? It is used to visualize the molecular orbitals and predict the stability of aromatic molecules based on their pi electron count. What is the first step in constructing a Frost circle for a molecule? Draw the polygon representing the molecule with one vertex pointing downwards. How do you determine the number of molecular orbitals to draw in the Frost circle method? Draw one molecular orbital at each vertex of the polygon, so the number of orbitals equals the number of atoms in the ring. What does the horizontal line drawn through the Frost circle represent? It divides the molecular orbitals into bonding (below the line) and antibonding (above the line) orbitals. According to the Aufbau principle, how are pi electrons filled into the molecular orbitals in the Frost circle? Pi electrons are filled starting from the lowest energy orbital and moving upwards, filling bonding orbitals first. What is Hund's rule and how does it apply to filling molecular orbitals in the Frost circle? Hund's rule states that degenerate (same energy) orbitals are filled singly before any are doubly filled, ensuring even distribution of electrons. Why are Hückel's rule numbers (2, 6, 10, 14, etc.) significant for aromatic stability? These numbers correspond to the exact number of electrons needed to completely fill all bonding molecular orbitals, resulting in maximum stability. What happens if a molecule has a number of pi electrons that does not match a Hückel's rule number? It results in partially filled molecular orbitals, leading to instability and antiaromatic character. What is the term for orbitals that have the same energy level in the Frost circle diagram? They are called degenerate orbitals. In the Frost circle, what does it mean if all bonding orbitals are perfectly filled? The molecule is especially stable and aromatic. What is the consequence of having partially filled molecular orbitals in a molecule? It leads to unique instability because orbitals prefer to be fully filled with two electrons. How does the Frost circle explain the stability of benzene? Benzene has 6 pi electrons, which perfectly fill all its bonding molecular orbitals, making it highly stable and aromatic. What is the relationship between the number of pi electrons and the filling of bonding orbitals in the Frost circle? Only certain numbers of pi electrons (Hückel's rule numbers) will completely fill all bonding orbitals without leaving any partially filled. What is the practical application of the Frost circle method in organic chemistry? It helps predict and explain the aromatic or antiaromatic character and stability of cyclic molecules. What visual clue in a Frost circle diagram indicates a molecule is antiaromatic? The presence of partially filled (singly occupied) molecular orbitals after filling with the molecule's pi electrons.
Frost Circle quiz
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