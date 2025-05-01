Fukuyama Coupling Reaction A process joining a thioester and organozinc halide with palladium to selectively yield a ketone, avoiding further reduction.

Thioester A carboxylic acid derivative where the oxygen in an ester is replaced by sulfur, serving as a key reactant.

Organozinc Halide A compound containing a zinc atom bonded to an organic group and a halide, acting as a coupling partner.

Palladium Catalyst A transition metal species that enables bond formation and is regenerated during the reaction cycle.

Ketone A carbonyl-containing product formed by connecting acyl and alkyl groups, without further addition.

Oxidative Addition The initial step where the thioester attaches to palladium, forming a complex with the acyl group.