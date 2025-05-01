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Fukuyama Coupling Reaction A process joining a thioester and organozinc halide with palladium to selectively yield a ketone, avoiding further reduction. Thioester A carboxylic acid derivative where the oxygen in an ester is replaced by sulfur, serving as a key reactant. Organozinc Halide A compound containing a zinc atom bonded to an organic group and a halide, acting as a coupling partner. Palladium Catalyst A transition metal species that enables bond formation and is regenerated during the reaction cycle. Ketone A carbonyl-containing product formed by connecting acyl and alkyl groups, without further addition. Oxidative Addition The initial step where the thioester attaches to palladium, forming a complex with the acyl group. Transmetalation A stage where the organic group from zinc transfers to palladium, displacing the thioester fragment. Reductive Elimination The final step forming the ketone by joining acyl and alkyl groups and regenerating the catalyst. Toluene An aromatic solvent commonly used to facilitate the reaction environment. Acyl Group A functional group derived from a carboxylic acid, central to forming the ketone product. Vinyl Group An unsaturated hydrocarbon fragment often present as the R1 group in the reaction. Aryl Group An aromatic ring system that can serve as the R1 group in the coupling process. Alkyl Group A saturated hydrocarbon chain typically introduced as the R2 group from the organozinc halide. Electron Rule A guideline (16 or 18 electrons) influencing the stability and reactivity of the palladium catalyst. Byproduct A secondary substance, such as zinc iodide with a thioester fragment, formed alongside the main product.
Fukuyama Coupling Reaction definitions
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