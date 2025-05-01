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Fukuyama Coupling Reaction definitions

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  • Fukuyama Coupling Reaction
    A process joining a thioester and organozinc halide with palladium to selectively yield a ketone, avoiding further reduction.
  • Thioester
    A carboxylic acid derivative where the oxygen in an ester is replaced by sulfur, serving as a key reactant.
  • Organozinc Halide
    A compound containing a zinc atom bonded to an organic group and a halide, acting as a coupling partner.
  • Palladium Catalyst
    A transition metal species that enables bond formation and is regenerated during the reaction cycle.
  • Ketone
    A carbonyl-containing product formed by connecting acyl and alkyl groups, without further addition.
  • Oxidative Addition
    The initial step where the thioester attaches to palladium, forming a complex with the acyl group.
  • Transmetalation
    A stage where the organic group from zinc transfers to palladium, displacing the thioester fragment.
  • Reductive Elimination
    The final step forming the ketone by joining acyl and alkyl groups and regenerating the catalyst.
  • Toluene
    An aromatic solvent commonly used to facilitate the reaction environment.
  • Acyl Group
    A functional group derived from a carboxylic acid, central to forming the ketone product.
  • Vinyl Group
    An unsaturated hydrocarbon fragment often present as the R1 group in the reaction.
  • Aryl Group
    An aromatic ring system that can serve as the R1 group in the coupling process.
  • Alkyl Group
    A saturated hydrocarbon chain typically introduced as the R2 group from the organozinc halide.
  • Electron Rule
    A guideline (16 or 18 electrons) influencing the stability and reactivity of the palladium catalyst.
  • Byproduct
    A secondary substance, such as zinc iodide with a thioester fragment, formed alongside the main product.