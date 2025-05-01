What is the main product of the Fukuyama coupling reaction? The main product is a ketone formed by coupling a thioester with an organozinc halide using a palladium catalyst.

Which two reactants are coupled in the Fukuyama coupling reaction? A thioester and an organozinc halide are coupled in the presence of a palladium catalyst.

What is the role of palladium in the Fukuyama coupling reaction? Palladium acts as a catalyst, facilitating the reaction through oxidative addition, transmetalation, and reductive elimination steps.

What is the solvent typically used in the Fukuyama coupling reaction? Toluene is typically used as the solvent in this reaction.

What is the key advantage of the Fukuyama coupling over Grignard reactions with esters? The Fukuyama coupling stops at the ketone stage and does not proceed to form a tertiary alcohol, unlike Grignard reactions.

What are the three main mechanistic steps in the Fukuyama coupling reaction? The steps are oxidative addition, transmetalation, and reductive elimination.