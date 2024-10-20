Functional Groups quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following functional groups behaves as a base? a) Alcohol b) Amine c) Carboxylic acid d) Ketone b) Amine

What is the difference between an autotroph and a heterotroph? Autotrophs can produce their own food from inorganic substances, while heterotrophs must consume organic substances for energy.

Which of the following is an organic molecule? a) Water b) Carbon dioxide c) Glucose d) Sodium chloride c) Glucose

Which of the following is not a component of soil? a) Sand b) Silt c) Clay d) Plastic d) Plastic

What are the 3 domains of life? The three domains of life are Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.

Which vitamin is found only in animal foods? Vitamin B12

Which type of mutation causes sickle cell anemia? a) Silent b) Missense c) Insertion d) Frameshift b) Missense

Which element is considered the most versatile element in living organisms and why? Carbon is the most versatile element because it can form four covalent bonds, allowing for a variety of complex molecules.

What is the function of reverse transcriptase? Reverse transcriptase synthesizes DNA from an RNA template.

Which of these is an autotroph? a) Human b) Mushroom c) Oak tree d) Dog c) Oak tree

Which three elements are involved in the structure of all four biomolecules? Carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen are involved in the structure of carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, and nucleic acids.

Which statement describes thylakoids? Thylakoids are membrane-bound compartments inside chloroplasts and cyanobacteria, where the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis occur.

What is meant by selective toxicity? Selective toxicity refers to the ability of a drug to target specific cells or pathogens without affecting the host's cells.

Which of the following is a producer? a) Cow b) Grass c) Mushroom d) Human b) Grass

Which of the following is the definition for speciation? Speciation is the process by which populations evolve to become distinct species.

Why is chlorophyll green? Chlorophyll is green because it absorbs light in the red and blue parts of the spectrum and reflects green light.

Which of the following is a micronutrient? a) Protein b) Vitamin C c) Carbohydrate d) Fat b) Vitamin C

What is a restriction enzyme? A restriction enzyme is a protein that cuts DNA at specific recognition nucleotide sequences.

Which three kingdoms have organisms that can photosynthesize? The three kingdoms are Plantae, Protista, and some Bacteria.

Which element is humus especially rich in? Humus is especially rich in carbon.

Plant cell walls contain which of the following in abundance? a) Cellulose b) Starch c) Glycogen d) Chitin a) Cellulose

What is the function of a phosphatase? A phosphatase is an enzyme that removes a phosphate group from a molecule.

What determines the code in DNA? The sequence of nucleotides in DNA determines the genetic code.

What are the six classifications of nutrients? The six classifications of nutrients are carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, minerals, and water.

What do energy pyramids depict? Energy pyramids depict the flow of energy through a food chain, showing the energy available at each trophic level.

Which of the following statements about carbon are true? a) Carbon can form four covalent bonds. b) Carbon is found in all organic molecules. c) Carbon can form long chains. d) All of the above d) All of the above

Which kingdom contains heterotrophs with cell walls of chitin? The kingdom Fungi contains heterotrophs with cell walls made of chitin.

Which of the following is an example of an autotroph? a) Lion b) Oak tree c) Mushroom d) Human b) Oak tree