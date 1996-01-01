Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
We can group millions of different molecules into families of similar functionality.
Why we need functional groups.
Recognizing different types of hydrocarbons.
How to assign degrees to carbons and hydrogens.
Determine the degree of the indicated carbons and hydrogens.
Recognizing alkyl halides.
Assigning Degrees to Alkyl Halides
Carbonyls are C=O bonds within a molecule. First we’ll learn about common functional groups that don’t contain these.
How to recognize alcohols, amines and ethers.
These three functional groups completely change when they have a carbonyl next to them!
How to recognize carboxylic acids, amides and esters.
As you see, these functional groups are similar to the other ones, but have different names due to the adjacent carbonyl.
The difference between aldehydes and ketones.
How to write the condensed structures for aldehydes and ketones.
These condensed structures aren’t very obvious. So just apply them to memory!
How to recognize nitriles.
The difference between phenyl and benzyl groups.
Identifying Functional Groups
Recognizing acyl chlorides and anhydrides.
Recognizing sulfur compounds
Since sulfur is directly under oxygen in the periodic table, it makes analogous structures. These have different names depending on whether the sulfur is terminal (like alcohol) or internal (like ether).
Alright, now who's ready for some Practice Questions? Let's see if you can name all of the functional groups in the following 3 questions.
If you get stuck, just pause the video and scroll up!
PRACTICE:The following molecule contains several functional groups. Of the choices given, select the most appropriate answer (not all functional groups may be listed).
PRACTICE:Identifying functional groups. Select the most appropriate answer.
REMEMBER the A-TEAM gets degrees!
That is Alcohols, Alkyl Halides and Amines.
Also, don't forget about Amides, they are part of the A-team as well.:)
PRACTICE:Identifying functional groups. Select the most appropriate answer.
