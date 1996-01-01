Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
2. Molecular Representations

Functional Groups

We can group millions of different molecules into families of similar functionality.

Why we need functional groups.

Hydrocarbons

Recognizing different types of hydrocarbons.

Play a video:
  • All carbon groups regardless of size can be symbolized using an –R group.
  • When an alkane is attached to a greater carbon chain, it is given a –yl suffix
    • An alkane turns into an alkyl group.  
Content
How to assign degrees to carbons and hydrogens.

  • Carbons are given a “degree” based on how many other carbons they are attached to.
    • Degrees are expressed as primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary (1o, 2o, 3o, 4o)
    • Hydrogens possess the SAME degree as the carbon they are attached to 
Determine the degree of the indicated carbons and hydrogens.

Alkyl Halides

Recognizing alkyl halides.

  • Condensed Structure = -RX
  • The degree of the alkyl halide is determined the same exact way as hydrogen. 
Assigning Degrees to Alkyl Halides

Functional Groups without Carbonyls

Carbonyls are C=O bonds within a molecule. First we’ll learn about common functional groups that don’t contain these.  

How to recognize alcohols, amines and ethers.

  • Alcohol Condensed Structure = -ROH
  • Amine Condensed Structure = -NH3, RNH2, R2NH, R3N
  • Ether Condensed Structure = ROR

These three functional groups completely change when they have a carbonyl next to them!

Functional Groups with Carbonyls

How to recognize carboxylic acids, amides and esters.

  • Carboxylic Acid Condensed Structure = -COOH
  • Amide Condensed Structure = -CONH2
  • Ester Condensed Structure = -COOR

As you see, these functional groups are similar to the other ones, but have different names due to the adjacent carbonyl. 

Adding Carbonyls to Hydrocarbons

The difference between aldehydes and ketones.

How to write the condensed structures for aldehydes and ketones.

  • AldehydeCondensed Structure = -CHO

These condensed structures aren’t very obvious. So just apply them to memory!

Nitriles

How to recognize nitriles.

  • Nitrile Condensed Structure = -CN

Aromatic Hydrocarbons

The difference between phenyl and benzyl groups.

Identifying Functional Groups

Other Carbonyl Compounds

Recognizing acyl chlorides and anhydrides.

Recognizing sulfur compounds

Since sulfur is directly under oxygen in the periodic table, it makes analogous structures. These have different names depending on whether the sulfur is terminal (like alcohol) or internal (like ether). 

  • Thiol Condensed Structure = -RSH
  • Sulfide Condensed Structure = RSR

 

Alright, now who's ready for some Practice Questions? Let's see if you can name all of the functional groups in the following 3 questions. 

 

If you get stuck, just pause the video and scroll up! 

PRACTICE:The following molecule contains several functional groups. Of the choices given, select the most appropriate answer (not all functional groups may be listed). 

PRACTICE:Identifying functional groups. Select the most appropriate answer. 

REMEMBER the A-TEAM gets degrees!

 

That is Alcohols, Alkyl Halides and Amines. 

Also, don't forget about Amides, they are part of the A-team as well.:)

PRACTICE:Identifying functional groups. Select the most appropriate answer. 

Congratulations, you made it to the end! Now let's move on to the next topic. 

