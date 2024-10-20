Functional Groups quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How is nitric oxide different from other signal molecules? Nitric oxide is a gas that can diffuse across cell membranes, unlike most signal molecules that bind to receptors.

Which biomolecule does not have a carbon-nitrogen bond? a) Protein b) Carbohydrate c) Nucleic acid d) Lipid b) Carbohydrate

Which type of food best supports the growth of bacteria? a) High sugar b) High salt c) High fat d) High protein a) High sugar

What are linked genes? Linked genes are genes located close together on the same chromosome that tend to be inherited together.

Which category of nutrients protect the body from free radicals and the cellular damage they cause? Antioxidants, such as vitamins C and E, protect the body from free radicals.

Which statement best describes why carbon can form a wide variety of organic compounds? Carbon can form four covalent bonds, allowing it to build complex and diverse molecules.

Which of these is not a component of the lac operon? a) Promoter b) Operator c) Repressor d) Enhancer d) Enhancer

What is the inducer molecule in the lac operon? The inducer molecule in the lac operon is allolactose.

Why do fleshy fruits often have seeds with very tough seed coats? Fleshy fruits have tough seed coats to protect the seeds during digestion and facilitate dispersal by animals.

What property of carbon makes it essential for organic life? Carbon's ability to form four covalent bonds makes it essential for building complex organic molecules.

Bacterial cell walls are primarily composed of which of the following? a) Cellulose b) Chitin c) Peptidoglycan d) Glycogen c) Peptidoglycan

Which of the following is a component of gram-negative cells but not gram-positive cells? a) Peptidoglycan b) Lipopolysaccharide c) Teichoic acid d) Cellulose b) Lipopolysaccharide

What are the 4 types of ecosystem services? The four types of ecosystem services are provisioning, regulating, cultural, and supporting services.

Which 2 macromolecules contain nitrogen? Proteins and nucleic acids contain nitrogen.

What is a difference between yeast and mold? Yeast is unicellular, while mold is multicellular.

What type of cell wall contains a thick layer of peptidoglycan and no outer membrane? Gram-positive bacterial cell walls contain a thick layer of peptidoglycan and no outer membrane.

What are multiple alleles? Multiple alleles refer to the presence of more than two alleles for a genetic trait within a population.

Which of the following accurately describes pigments in the chloroplast? a) They absorb light energy. b) They reflect all light. c) They are not involved in photosynthesis. d) They are only found in roots. a) They absorb light energy.

The new food label replaced the daily values of vitamins A and C with which of the following? a) Vitamin D and potassium b) Calcium and iron c) Fiber and protein d) Sodium and cholesterol a) Vitamin D and potassium

What type of organisms take in atmospheric carbon dioxide? Autotrophs, such as plants and some bacteria, take in atmospheric carbon dioxide for photosynthesis.

Which kingdom(s) include organisms that are autotrophic or heterotrophic? The kingdom Protista includes organisms that can be autotrophic or heterotrophic.

Which of the following traits characterizes gymnosperms? a) Flowers b) Seeds c) Fruits d) Spores b) Seeds

Which property of carbon allows it to form complex organic molecules? Carbon's ability to form four covalent bonds allows it to create complex organic molecules.

Which of the following are micronutrients? a) Carbohydrates b) Proteins c) Vitamins d) Fats c) Vitamins

What are the five basic tastes? The five basic tastes are sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami.

Which vitamin is found only in animal-derived foods? Vitamin B12 is found only in animal-derived foods.

What is the term to describe the mass of chewed food mixed with saliva? The term is 'bolus.'

What is the photic zone? The photic zone is the upper layer of a body of water where sunlight penetrates, allowing photosynthesis.

What is the name for the part of the enzyme where substrates and competitive inhibitors bind? The active site is where substrates and competitive inhibitors bind.

Which of the following statements about functional groups is true? a) They determine the properties of organic molecules. b) They are always nonpolar. c) They do not affect reactivity. d) They are only found in proteins. a) They determine the properties of organic molecules.

Which plant hormone is responsible for phototropism? Auxin is responsible for phototropism.

Which of the following is a characteristic of viruses? a) They have a cellular structure. b) They can reproduce independently. c) They contain either DNA or RNA. d) They are always beneficial. c) They contain either DNA or RNA.

What are plants that initiate flowering as the nights extend longer than 12 hours? These plants are called short-day plants.

Which kingdoms are prokaryotic? The kingdoms Bacteria and Archaea are prokaryotic.

What is the most essential nutrient? Water is the most essential nutrient.

Gymnosperms are classified as which of the following? a) Angiosperms b) Non-vascular plants c) Seed plants d) Algae c) Seed plants

Why is a carbonyl group polar? A carbonyl group is polar because of the difference in electronegativity between carbon and oxygen, creating a dipole.

What is a hapten? A hapten is a small molecule that, when combined with a larger carrier, can elicit an immune response.

What is an RF factor? How is this value used to identify unknown compounds? An RF factor is the retention factor in chromatography, used to compare the movement of compounds on a stationary phase.