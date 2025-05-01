Gabriel Synthesis A method using potassium thalidomide to efficiently produce primary amines, avoiding polyalkylation and unwanted by-products.

Potassium Thalidomide A secondary diamide anion formed by deprotonation, acting as a strong nucleophile in the synthesis of primary amines.

Primary Amine A compound with a nitrogen atom bonded to one alkyl group and two hydrogens, the main product of this synthesis.

KOH A strong base used to deprotonate thalidomide, generating the nucleophilic species needed for the reaction.

Alkyl Halide A molecule containing a halogen attached to a primary carbon, serving as the electrophile in the SN2 step.

Hydrazine A nucleophilic reagent (NH2NH2) that cleaves the nitrogen from thalidomide, enabling release of the primary amine.