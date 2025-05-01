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Gabriel Synthesis A method using potassium thalidomide to efficiently produce primary amines, avoiding polyalkylation and unwanted by-products. Potassium Thalidomide A secondary diamide anion formed by deprotonation, acting as a strong nucleophile in the synthesis of primary amines. Primary Amine A compound with a nitrogen atom bonded to one alkyl group and two hydrogens, the main product of this synthesis. KOH A strong base used to deprotonate thalidomide, generating the nucleophilic species needed for the reaction. Alkyl Halide A molecule containing a halogen attached to a primary carbon, serving as the electrophile in the SN2 step. Hydrazine A nucleophilic reagent (NH2NH2) that cleaves the nitrogen from thalidomide, enabling release of the primary amine. SN2 Mechanism A one-step nucleophilic substitution involving backside attack, leading to inversion of configuration at the electrophilic carbon. Nucleophile A species with a lone pair or negative charge, capable of attacking electrophilic centers in organic reactions. Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution A mechanism where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on a carbonyl compound, forming a tetrahedral intermediate. Tetrahedral Intermediate A transient structure formed during nucleophilic attack on a carbonyl, featuring four groups attached to the central carbon. Proton Transfer A step where a hydrogen ion moves between atoms, often stabilizing intermediates or facilitating leaving group departure. Polyalkylation An undesired process where multiple alkyl groups attach to a nitrogen, leading to mixtures rather than a single primary amine. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution or elimination reaction. Carboxylic Acid Derivative A compound structurally related to carboxylic acids, such as amides, which can undergo nucleophilic substitution. Diamide A molecule containing two amide groups, as seen in thalidomide, which influences its reactivity in synthesis.
Gabriel Synthesis definitions
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