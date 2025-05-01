What is the main purpose of the Gabriel synthesis in organic chemistry? The Gabriel synthesis is used to efficiently produce primary amines, avoiding issues like polyalkylation and unwanted by-products.

Which molecule is central to the Gabriel synthesis method? Potassium thalidomide is the key molecule used in the Gabriel synthesis.

What are the three main reagents required for the Gabriel synthesis? The three main reagents are KOH, a primary alkyl halide (RX), and hydrazine (N2H4).

What role does KOH play in the Gabriel synthesis? KOH deprotonates the nitrogen in thalidomide, forming potassium thalidomide, a strong nucleophile.

Why is potassium thalidomide considered a strong nucleophile? Potassium thalidomide has a negatively charged nitrogen, making it a strong base and nucleophile.

What type of reaction occurs between potassium thalidomide and the alkyl halide? An SN2 backside attack occurs, where potassium thalidomide attacks the alkyl halide.