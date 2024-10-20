Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Glycolysis Summary quiz Flashcards

Glycolysis Summary quiz
1/17
  • Which molecules are needed for the reduction of 3-phosphoglycerate (3PG) to glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate (G3P)?
    The reduction of 3PG to G3P requires NADPH and ATP.
  • A small amount of ATP is made in glycolysis by which of the following processes? a) Oxidative phosphorylation b) Substrate-level phosphorylation c) Photophosphorylation d) Chemiosmosis
    b) Substrate-level phosphorylation
  • Which of the following compounds is not produced during glycolysis? a) Pyruvate b) ATP c) NADH d) FADH2
    d) FADH2
  • Glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate (G3P) is used in which of the following processes? a) Glycolysis b) Calvin Cycle c) Krebs Cycle d) Electron Transport Chain
    a) Glycolysis
  • How many of the six G3P molecules produced in one cycle are used to make one molecule of glucose?
    Two G3P molecules are used to make one molecule of glucose.
  • The net result of the breakdown of glucose in glycolysis and fermentation is the production of?
    The net result is the production of 2 ATP and 2 NADH.
  • What is the end product after glucose undergoes glycolysis?
    The end product is pyruvate.
  • What is the product of glycolysis?
    The product of glycolysis is pyruvate.
  • How many molecules of G3P are needed to make one molecule of glucose?
    Two molecules of G3P are needed to make one molecule of glucose.
  • Which 3-carbon molecule is one of the final products of glycolysis?
    Pyruvate is the 3-carbon molecule that is one of the final products of glycolysis.
  • Which process has a net yield of two ATP molecules?
    Glycolysis has a net yield of two ATP molecules.
  • How many of the G3P molecules that exit the Calvin Cycle are used to form glucose?
    Two G3P molecules are used to form glucose.
  • Why is glycolysis an anaerobic process?
    Glycolysis is an anaerobic process because it does not require oxygen to proceed.
  • Which process yields a net gain of 2 ATP per glucose molecule?
    Glycolysis yields a net gain of 2 ATP per glucose molecule.
  • What is the net number of ATP generated directly during glycolysis per molecule of glucose?
    The net number of ATP generated directly during glycolysis per molecule of glucose is 2 ATP.
  • What is the net gain of ATP at the end of glycolysis?
    The net gain of ATP at the end of glycolysis is 2 ATP.
  • How many net ATP are produced as a result of glycolysis?
    A net of 2 ATP are produced as a result of glycolysis.