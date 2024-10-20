Glycolysis Summary quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 17 ) Hide definitions

Which molecules are needed for the reduction of 3-phosphoglycerate (3PG) to glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate (G3P)? The reduction of 3PG to G3P requires NADPH and ATP.

A small amount of ATP is made in glycolysis by which of the following processes? a) Oxidative phosphorylation b) Substrate-level phosphorylation c) Photophosphorylation d) Chemiosmosis b) Substrate-level phosphorylation

Which of the following compounds is not produced during glycolysis? a) Pyruvate b) ATP c) NADH d) FADH2 d) FADH2

Glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate (G3P) is used in which of the following processes? a) Glycolysis b) Calvin Cycle c) Krebs Cycle d) Electron Transport Chain a) Glycolysis

How many of the six G3P molecules produced in one cycle are used to make one molecule of glucose? Two G3P molecules are used to make one molecule of glucose.

The net result of the breakdown of glucose in glycolysis and fermentation is the production of? The net result is the production of 2 ATP and 2 NADH.

What is the end product after glucose undergoes glycolysis? The end product is pyruvate.

What is the product of glycolysis? The product of glycolysis is pyruvate.

How many molecules of G3P are needed to make one molecule of glucose? Two molecules of G3P are needed to make one molecule of glucose.

Which 3-carbon molecule is one of the final products of glycolysis? Pyruvate is the 3-carbon molecule that is one of the final products of glycolysis.

Which process has a net yield of two ATP molecules? Glycolysis has a net yield of two ATP molecules.

How many of the G3P molecules that exit the Calvin Cycle are used to form glucose? Two G3P molecules are used to form glucose.

Why is glycolysis an anaerobic process? Glycolysis is an anaerobic process because it does not require oxygen to proceed.

Which process yields a net gain of 2 ATP per glucose molecule? Glycolysis yields a net gain of 2 ATP per glucose molecule.

What is the net number of ATP generated directly during glycolysis per molecule of glucose? The net number of ATP generated directly during glycolysis per molecule of glucose is 2 ATP.

What is the net gain of ATP at the end of glycolysis? The net gain of ATP at the end of glycolysis is 2 ATP.