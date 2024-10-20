Glycolysis Summary quiz Flashcards
- Which molecules are needed for the reduction of 3-phosphoglycerate (3PG) to glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate (G3P)?The reduction of 3PG to G3P requires NADPH and ATP.
- A small amount of ATP is made in glycolysis by which of the following processes? a) Oxidative phosphorylation b) Substrate-level phosphorylation c) Photophosphorylation d) Chemiosmosisb) Substrate-level phosphorylation
- Which of the following compounds is not produced during glycolysis? a) Pyruvate b) ATP c) NADH d) FADH2d) FADH2
- Glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate (G3P) is used in which of the following processes? a) Glycolysis b) Calvin Cycle c) Krebs Cycle d) Electron Transport Chaina) Glycolysis
- How many of the six G3P molecules produced in one cycle are used to make one molecule of glucose?Two G3P molecules are used to make one molecule of glucose.
- The net result of the breakdown of glucose in glycolysis and fermentation is the production of?The net result is the production of 2 ATP and 2 NADH.
- What is the end product after glucose undergoes glycolysis?The end product is pyruvate.
- What is the product of glycolysis?The product of glycolysis is pyruvate.
- How many molecules of G3P are needed to make one molecule of glucose?Two molecules of G3P are needed to make one molecule of glucose.
- Which 3-carbon molecule is one of the final products of glycolysis?Pyruvate is the 3-carbon molecule that is one of the final products of glycolysis.
- Which process has a net yield of two ATP molecules?Glycolysis has a net yield of two ATP molecules.
- How many of the G3P molecules that exit the Calvin Cycle are used to form glucose?Two G3P molecules are used to form glucose.
- Why is glycolysis an anaerobic process?Glycolysis is an anaerobic process because it does not require oxygen to proceed.
- Which process yields a net gain of 2 ATP per glucose molecule?Glycolysis yields a net gain of 2 ATP per glucose molecule.
- What is the net number of ATP generated directly during glycolysis per molecule of glucose?The net number of ATP generated directly during glycolysis per molecule of glucose is 2 ATP.
- What is the net gain of ATP at the end of glycolysis?The net gain of ATP at the end of glycolysis is 2 ATP.
- How many net ATP are produced as a result of glycolysis?A net of 2 ATP are produced as a result of glycolysis.