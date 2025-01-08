Everyone. So in this video, let's talk about the glycolysis energy output. Here, we're going to say glycolysis oxidizes glucose to pyruvate, and it produces 2 NADHs and 4 ATP molecules. Now, remember, glycolysis is separated into 2 phases. One phase is energy-consuming, and the other is energy-producing.

We're going to say that in the first part, we go from glucose to Glyceraldehyde 3-Phosphate. This is going to require the consumption of 2 ATP molecules. And then in the second part, spanning reactions 1 to 5 in the second half of glycolysis, which is reactions 6 to 10, we're going to say Glyceraldehyde 3-Phosphate will become Pyruvate. In this process, we're going to make 2 NADHs and 4 ATPs. Now remember, we consumed 2 ATPs initially to make 4 ATPs at the end, so our net production of ATP is just 2 ATP.

So if we take a look here, we'd say that our net production of ATP is 2. We make 0 FADH₂s, and we make 2 NADHs, which will help fuel our 2 pyruvates at the end. Our memory tools that we can utilize here to help us remember all of this are reactions 1-3 are irreversible and use ATP. Okay? Because they're consuming ATP, that's what makes them irreversible.

Now, we're going to say, I irresponsibly ate one-third of a pizza. So here, we're going to refer to pizza because it's a reaction, and we can think of it as a cyclic thing. We're going to say irresponsible, irresponsible, irreversible. "8" means ATP, and then the irreversible reactions that use ATP are reactions 1 and 3, one-third. Then we're going to say reaction 6 produces 2 NADHs, reactions 7 and 10 produce 2 ATP each.

Our memory tools here are that a second six-pack at the weekend. So we're going to say second six-pack. So here, we're going to say "second" is the 2 NADHs produced in reaction 6, "week" is 7 days, and the "end" reaction is reaction 10 of glycolysis, ATP is produced at them. And the memory tool three says, row 10 is one way which means that reaction 10 is irreversible. It only goes to completion.

It only goes one way. It's not a reversible reaction. Right? So keep all this in mind when we're talking about the glycolysis energy output.